Telkonet, Inc. to Announce Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results on March 31, 2017

Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 pm ET Same Day

MILWAUKEE, WI--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Telkonet, Inc. ( OTCQB : TKOI), creator of the EcoSmart platform of in-room automation solutions integrated to optimize energy efficiency, comfort and data collection to support the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) today announced that it will report its fiscal year 2016 financial results on March 31, 2017. Management will then host a teleconference after the market close to discuss the results with the investment community.

Details of the live conference call are as follows:

Teleconference and Webcast

Date: Friday, March 31, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 pm CT, 1:30 pm PT)

Investor Dial-In (Toll Free US & Canada): 877-407-9171

Investor Dial-In (International): 201-493-6757

A replay of the teleconference will be available until April 14, 2017, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 if calling within the US & Canada or (201) 612-7415, if calling internationally. Please enter conference ID # 13649459 to access the replay.

ABOUT TELKONET

Telkonet, Inc. ( OTCQB : TKOI) provides innovative intelligent automation platforms at the forefront of the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Helping commercial audiences better manage operational costs, the company offers two product lines: EcoSmart and EthoStream. The EcoSmart intelligent automation platform is supported by a full-suite of IoT-connected devices that provide in-depth energy usage information and analysis, allowing building operators to reduce energy expenses. EthoStream is one of the largest hospitality high-speed internet access networks in the world, providing public internet access to more than 100 million annual users. Vertical markets that benefit from Telkonet products include hospitality, education, military, government, healthcare and multiple dwelling housing. Telkonet was founded in 1977 and is based in Waukesha, Wis. For more information, visit www.telkonet.com.

For news updates as they happen, follow @Telkonet on Twitter.

To receive updates on all of Telkonet's developments, sign up for our email alerts here.