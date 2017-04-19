Telkonet Launches EcoSmart Mobile for Enhanced Tenant Engagement & Energy Savings in Sustainable Communities

WAUKESHA, WI--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Telkonet, Inc. ( OTCQB : TKOI), creator of the EcoSmart platform of intelligent room automation solutions supporting the emerging Internet of Things (IoT), launches the EcoSmart Mobile iOS and Android applications for use by partners, customers, tenants and end users. EcoSmart Mobile provides the end-user, such as student residents, apartment renters or condo owners, with the ability to remotely monitor and control their home environment, such as temperature, lights and power. EcoSmart Mobile securely communicates with networked devices in the EcoSmart platform from anywhere in the world.

The EcoSmart Mobile application is the next evolution of the formerly-named EcoManage mobile application touting new features and a completely redesigned user interface. "We've learned from our partners & end-users how highly they value intuitive and easy-to-use technology user interfaces," stated Telkonet's President & CEO, Jason Tienor, "which is why we continue investing in the development of friendly and approachable technology that anyone can use."

EcoSmart Mobile is the simplest and most comprehensively integrated mobile application for home automation controls on the market today for multi-tenant buildings such as apartments, condos, student housing & military housing.

EcoSmart Mobile provides an added layer of guest comfort and energy savings through features such as eLocate, eSense & Instant Comfort Settings. The app works in combination with existing Telkonet products that conserve energy when no motion is detected in the living space. Using the eSense feature however the app adds an additional layer of end-user sustainability engagement. For example, the Instant Comfort Settings feature allows the end-user to instantly adjust the lighting & temperature within just 2 button taps. Additionally, eLocate automates this process when the mobile app detects a user approaching or leaving their neighborhood, both increasing the user experience by pre-conditioning the living space along with conserving energy within seconds of a user leaving the neighborhood.

"These mobile tools extend the value of the EcoSmart Platform and give greater functionality and more efficient commissioning and deployment abilities to the user. We have identified where, by providing more accessibility, we can create additional charged-for services that increase customer savings, improve guest experience and integrate more fully with customer environments to create a sustainable relationship with our customers," said Tienor.

ABOUT TELKONET

Telkonet, Inc. ( OTCQB : TKOI) provides innovative intelligent automation platforms at the forefront of the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Helping commercial audiences better manage operational costs, the Company's EcoSmart intelligent automation platform is supported by a full-suite of IoT-connected devices that provide in-depth energy usage information and analysis, allowing building operators to reduce energy expenses. Vertical markets that benefit from EcoSmart products include hospitality, education, military, government, healthcare and multiple dwelling housing. Telkonet was founded in 1977 and is based in Waukesha, WI. For more information, visit www.telkonet.com.

