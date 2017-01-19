Telkonet Launches EcoSmart VRF Controller, Maximizes Energy Efficiency for Multi-room Buildings

WAUKESHA, WI--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Telkonet, Inc. ( OTCQB : TKOI), creator of the EcoSmart platform of intelligent room automation solutions supporting the emerging Internet of Things (IoT), will introduce one of the first devices able to control newer variable refrigerant flow (VRF) HVAC systems, the EcoSmart VRF Controller, this month at the 2017 AHR Expo. The new Controller helps further optimize VRF, VRV and VRP HVAC systems to maximize energy efficiency.

"The EcoSmart platform is more flexible than most, allowing us to more quickly integrate and adapt to the newest technologies on the market and stay ahead of our customers' business needs," said Jason Tienor, President and CEO of Telkonet. "The EcoSmart VRF Controller is one of the latest ways to incorporate the EcoSmart platform into energy management solutions."

Growth in the VRF market segment is expected to grow over the coming years, especially in North America where construction is increasing, as is demand for energy efficiency. New VRF HVAC systems from the likes of Trane and Friedrich offer a savings of 30 to 40 percent in energy costs. As HVAC technology evolves, so must the controls.

To further extend that efficiency, the EcoSmart VRF Controller can be integrated with new VRF, VRV and VRP systems to provide in-room control of heating and air-conditioning. It operates digitally, versus traditional relay, and is compatible with ZigBee® controls. Together, the EcoSmart VRF Controller and the remote user interface components form a wirelessly controllable thermostat with over 125 configurable settings used to control the efficiency of HVAC systems for optimized energy savings. Because it is digital, setup is simple and fast.

The EcoSmart intelligent automation platform helps multi-room properties better manage energy costs by providing in-depth energy usage analysis that allows facilities managers to develop and deploy targeted solutions to reduce energy consumption and improve operational efficiency. This is achieved using a full suite of IoT-connected wireless products, from intelligent thermostats to occupancy sensors. Most users see a 20-45 percent reduction in energy costs.

The EcoSmart VRF Controller is one of only a few devices able to integrate with newer VRF systems and provides the opportunity to interface with the full EcoSuite platform. Because it is digital and operated wirelessly, less hardware is involved from an installation standpoint, offering increased benefit to customers.

Telkonet is located at booth C970 at the 2017 AHR Expo.

ABOUT TELKONET

Telkonet, Inc. ( OTCQB : TKOI) provides innovative intelligent automation platforms at the forefront of the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Helping commercial audiences better manage operational costs, the company offers two product lines: EcoSmart and EthoStream. The EcoSmart intelligent automation platform is supported by a full-suite of IoT-connected devices that provide in-depth energy usage information and analysis, allowing building operators to reduce energy expenses. EthoStream is one of the largest hospitality high-speed internet access networks in the world, providing public internet access to more than 100 million annual users. Vertical markets that benefit from Telkonet products include hospitality, education, military, government, healthcare and multiple dwelling housing. Telkonet was founded in 1977 and is based in Waukesha, Wis. For more information, visit www.telkonet.com.

