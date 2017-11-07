Telkonet to Announce Third Quarter Results

Financial Results on November 14, 2017

WAUKESHA, WI--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - Telkonet, Inc.® ( OTCQB : TKOI), creator of the EcoSmart platform of in-room automation solutions integrated to optimize energy efficiency, comfort and data collection to support the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2017 financial results on November 14, 2017. Management will then host a teleconference after the market close to discuss the results with the investment community.

Details of the live conference call are as follows:

Teleconference

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 pm CT, 1:30 pm PT)

Investor Dial-In (Toll Free US & Canada): 877-407-9171

Investor Dial-In (International): 201-493-6757

A replay of the teleconference will be available until November 28, 2017, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 if calling within the US & Canada or (201) 612-7415, if calling internationally. Please enter conference ID # 13649459 to access the replay.

About Telkonet