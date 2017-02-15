Tellabs Optical LAN adds indoor and outdoor Optical Network Terminals and Advanced Software Package enhancements with Software Release SR29.1

Tellabs Optical LAN series Software Release SR29.1 is generally available and shipping in volume to enterprise Passive Optical LAN customers in the hospitality, transportation and business enterprise markets

NAPERVILLE, IL--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical LAN (POL) solutions, announced today the general availability of Tellabs™ Optical LAN series Software Release (SR) 29.1. The SR29.1 additions include the hospitality-focused Tellabs™ 142R Optical Network Terminal (ONT) and the outdoor Tellabs™ 140W Integrated Connection Enclosure (ICE). This Optical LAN (OLAN) release also delivers additional software enhancements to our Advanced Security, Advanced Availability and Advanced Operations Software Packages.

Tellabs OLAN series SR29.1 further positions Tellabs as a leading provider of simple, secure, stable and scalable enterprise fiber-based LAN solutions. "The Tellabs ONT142R, Tellabs ICE140W and Advanced Software Packages enhancements are great examples of how Tellabs is solving the challenges of our customers by providing the best business solutions," said Mike Dagenais, Tellabs President and CEO. "The Tellabs team continues to deliver innovative solutions, and this SR29.1 launch demonstrates our commitment to engineering excellence."

Engineered to deliver powerful business services to end-users in free-standing, wall- or desk-mounted applications, the Tellabs 142R ONT incorporates four (4) Gigabit Ethernet with Power over Ethernet (PoE), two (2) analog voice and one (1) Radio Frequency (RF) video ports into one cost-efficient package. As of today, nearly 6,000 Tellabs 142R ONTs are installed in live fiber-to-the-room multi-dwelling unit (MDU) networks, including hotels and senior living.

Designed specifically for enterprise usage, the Tellabs 140W ICE outdoor assembly is suited for external residential or commercial mounting. The enclosure-based Tellabs 140W ICE is ideal for connectivity to external Wireless Access Points and IP surveillance cameras outside a building and across a campus. Early shipments of Tellabs 140W ICE have been to customers supporting enterprise LAN type services in the Transportation, Residential, Municipality and Mixed-Use markets.

SR29.1 contains OLAN innovation to all three of our Advanced Software Packages. Advanced Availability improves performance on the fail-over time for our Type-B PON Protection. Advanced Security includes Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) controls, MAC Authentication Bypass (MAB) and Private VLAN improvements. Advance Operations introduces new features including a feature that pinpoints fault conditions in the network and at the ONTs. Currently, there are over 10,000 Tellabs OLAN ONTs benefiting from SR29.1 improved availability, operations and security across the greater Business Enterprise market.

About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading the future of networking with access solutions for today, poised to deliver modern high performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs' sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable, stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people.

