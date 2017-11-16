Tellurian closes agreement to acquire core Haynesville acreage, production and midstream assets

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - November 16, 2017) - A wholly-owned subsidiary of Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) ( NASDAQ : TELL) has closed the previously announced agreement with Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC ("Rockcliff") to purchase natural gas producing assets and undeveloped acreage in northern Louisiana for $85.1 million, subject to customary adjustments.

The assets include approximately four million cubic feet per day of natural gas production, approximately 1.3 Tcf of gas resource, and approximately 138 drilling locations, which Tellurian believes will be able to be produced and delivered to market for an estimated $2.25 per mmBtu. The assets are 100% held by production and 92% operated, allowing Tellurian to control the pace of development for its multi-year drilling inventory.

President and CEO Meg Gentle said, "Acquisition of natural gas producing acreage in the core of the Haynesville provides the foundation for a growing portfolio of assets that we expect can produce LNG for a cost of $3.00 per mmBtu, FOB U.S. Gulf Coast, when Driftwood LNG begins operations in 2022."

