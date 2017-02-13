Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) to present at Credit Suisse 2017 Energy Summit

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Tellurian Inc. ("Tellurian") ( NASDAQ : TELL) announced today that Meg Gentle, Tellurian President and CEO, will present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Energy Summit in Vail, Colorado.

Gentle's presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:55 am (Mountain Time Zone) on February 14, 2017. The presentation will be available on Tellurian's website at www.tellurianinc.com.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Investments Inc. was founded as a private company on February 23, 2016, by Charif Souki and Martin Houston. On February 10, 2017, it merged with a wholly owned subsidiary of Magellan Petroleum Corporation. Upon close of the merger, Magellan Petroleum Corporation changed its name to Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian), and is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol TELL. The employees and contractors of Tellurian are experienced industry experts developing low-cost LNG infrastructure projects along the United States Gulf Coast. The team plans to deliver low-cost LNG to customers from Driftwood LNG, a 26 million tonnes per annum liquefied natural gas export facility expected to become operational in 2022.

