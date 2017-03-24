Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to present at Gastech 2017

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Tellurian Inc. ("Tellurian") ( NASDAQ : TELL) announced today that Charif Souki, Tellurian Chairman, will present at Gastech 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.

Souki's presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:30 (Tokyo) on April 4, 2017. The presentation will be available on Tellurian's website at www.tellurianinc.com.

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston and is led by President and CEO Meg Gentle. The employees and contractors of Tellurian are experienced industry experts developing low-cost liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects along the United States Gulf Coast. The team intends to deliver results using a repeatable and simple design, off-the-shelf equipment and multiple production units to enhance reliability. The team has been delivering cost-leading LNG projects for more than 50 years. They are focusing their collective knowledge and expertise to establish a new global standard and intend to deliver low cost LNG to customers from Driftwood LNG, a proposed 26 million tonnes per annum liquefied natural gas export facility expected to become operational in 2022.

For more information, please see the company's website at www.tellurianinc.com.

CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "initial," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein relate to, among other things, the performance, timing and permitting of Tellurian's Driftwood LNG project. These statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include uncertainties about the development and performance of the Driftwood LNG project, other matters discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed by Tellurian with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 10, 2017, and other filings with the SEC, all of which are incorporated by reference herein. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak as of the date of this release. Although Tellurian may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by securities laws.