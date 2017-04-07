Tellza Files Revised Financial Statements and MD&A

Corrects Non-Material Errors in Disclosure

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 7, 2017) - Tellza Communications Inc. (TSX:TEL) announced that it has filed today Revised Annual Consolidated Financial Statements (the "Revised F/S") and Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "Revised MD&A") as at and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 (the "Revised F/S"). The Revised F/S supersede and replace the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for Tellza for the year ended December 31, 2016, which were filed on SEDAR on March 31, 2017 (the "Original F/S"). The Revised F/S has been revised to correct certain minor and non-material errors in the disclosure in the Original F/S.

These include the following:

On the cash flow statement operating cash flow for 2016 was modified to $1,428 from $1,348, investing cash flow was modified to ($2,640) from ($2,622) and Financing cash flow was modified to $1,027 from $1,089. Overall net cash flow for 2016 remained unchanged.





Typographic and grammatical corrections were made within the notes.





Other than as expressly set forth above, the Revised F/S does not, and does not purport to, update or restate the information in the Original F/S or reflect any events that occurred after the date of the filing of the Original F/S.

The Revised MD&A supersedes and replaces the Management's Discussion and Analysis for Tellza for the period ended December 31, 2016, which was filed on SEDAR on March 31, 2017 (in this notice, the "Original MD&A"). The Revised MD&A has been revised to correct certain minor and non-material errors in the disclosure in the Original MD&A.

These include the following:

Typographic and grammatical corrections were made within the MD&A.





Other than as expressly set forth above, the Revised MD&A does not, and does not purport to, update or restate the information in the Original MD&A or reflect any events that occurred after the date of the filing of the Original MD&A.

For further information, see the "Notice to Reader" in the Revised F/S, and the "Notice to Reader" in the Revised MD&A, copies of which are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Company's financial statements and other disclosures are available on SEDAR.

The Company's corporate profile is located at www.tellza.com/.

