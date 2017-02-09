TELUS Corporation: Notice of Cash Dividend

February 09, 2017 11:42 ET
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-eight cents ($0.48) Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on April 3, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2017.
By order of the Board
Monique Mercier
EVP - Corporate Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
Vancouver, British Columbia
February 8, 2017
Investor Relations1-800-667-4871ir@telus.com
