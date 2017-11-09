TELUS Corporation: Notice of Cash Dividend

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Nov. 9, 2017) - TELUS Corporation (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5050 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on January 2, 2018 to holders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2017.

By order of the Board

Monique Mercier, EVP, Corporate Affairs, and Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia

November 8, 2017