TELUS Corporation: Notice of Cash Dividend

November 09, 2017 06:05 ET
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Nov. 9, 2017) - TELUS Corporation (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5050 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on January 2, 2018 to holders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2017.
By order of the Board
Monique Mercier, EVP, Corporate Affairs, and Chief Legal and Governance Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
November 8, 2017
Investor Relations1-800-667-4871ir@telus.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds