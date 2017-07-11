TELUS International Wins Outsourcing Provider of the Year Award

Global BPO recognized for world-class thinking, creativity and execution at Call Center Week Excellence Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - TELUS International, a leading global BPO and ITO provider, was named Outsourcing Provider of the Year at the 2017 Call Center Week Excellence Awards. Now in its eighteenth year, the Call Center Week Excellence Awards honor individuals and teams who have made a commitment to driving superior contact center and customer experience performance.

TELUS International was judged by an esteemed panel of industry leaders on a wide variety of category requirements including the hiring, training and empowerment of frontline agents, the ability to serve as a strategic partner to clients, performance measurements and client testimonials.

"This award reaffirms our commitment to providing a world-class brand experience for our clients and their customers," said Jeffrey Puritt, TELUS International president and CEO. "Our success as an organization is deeply rooted in our highly engaged and inspired workforce. The prioritization of our people-first culture has led to an 81 percent employee engagement score and attrition rates that are 50 percent below the industry average, translating to superior performance and top-line growth for our clients."

The Outsourcing Provider of the Year award comes on the heels of a number of other industry accolades for TELUS International in 2017, including IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 and Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America. These awards are possible thanks to the collaboration of more than 25,000 TELUS International team members across the globe focused on delivering exceptional customer service.

"The Call Center Week Excellence Awards is an opportunity to honor and showcase the remarkable work of innovative leaders in the industry," said Mario Matulich, executive director, Call Center Week. "The winners, such as TELUS International, have proven their dedication and ability to go above and beyond to deliver an enhanced customer experience."

TELUS International was recognized along with 10 other category winners at the Call Center Week Excellence Awards Gala held in Las Vegas, NV. The complete list of winners is available online.

About TELUS International

TELUS International is a global business process and IT outsourcing company with more than 25,000 employees around the world, including in Canada, the United States, Eastern Europe, Central America, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. With over 200 million customer interactions supported annually via voice, email, chat and social media, across fast-growing tech, financial services and fintech, gaming, travel and hospitality, and healthcare industries, TELUS International enables customer experience innovation through spirited teamwork, agile thinking, and a caring culture that puts customers first. As the global arm of TELUS (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU), TELUS International is backed by a leading national telecommunications company in Canada, with almost USD$10 billion of annual revenue and 12.7 million subscriber connections. Learn more at: https://telusinternational.com

About IQPC / Call Center Week

IQPC produces 1,500 global events that are custom-tailored to the unique needs of business executives. Founded in 1973, IQPC leverages an office network that spans six continents and a wealth of intellectual capital to provide an unparalleled portfolio of conferences and seminars. For more information, please visit www.iqpc.com