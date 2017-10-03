TELUS services down in some southeastern Alberta communities due to power loss caused by winter storm

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 3, 2017) - TELUS is working to restore service to customers in southeastern Alberta after power outages caused by the winter storm disrupted some wireless and home services in the region. Approximately 12,500 customers are currently without power due to the storm. TELUS crews are standing by and will begin working to fully restore all services as quickly as possible once access roads to TELUS' infrastructure are cleared and safe. Crews are prepared to work throughout the night, though at this time there is no estimated time of restoration. Further updates will be provided as they become available and can be followed by visiting telus.com/servicestatus.

The affected communities are:

Brooks

Strathmore

Vulcan

Hanna

Coronation

Oyen

Lethbridge

Taber

Milk River

Medicine Hat

Bow Island

Suffield

Okotoks

High River

Claresholm





TELUS customers who have power but are in the path of the storm are encouraged to charge their mobile phones and follow these tips:

Cordless home phones won't work in a power outage, but most corded phones will. Plug one in to get a dial tone and stay connected.

Extend cell phone or tablet battery life by switching to power saver mode, closing unneeded apps and turning down screen brightness.

Charge up all external battery packs.





TELUS thanks its customers for their patience and understanding.