TELUS to bring next generation wireless technology and WiFi to Old Port of Montreal

A new free WiFi zone three kilometres long, fibre throughout the Old Port and for the first time in Quebec, C-RAN wireless technology

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) - TELUS and the Old Port of Montréal Corporation (OPMC) have announced a landmark 20-year partnership to equip the historic site with the latest next-generation wireless technology, including a new free WiFi zone. Thanks to a $100-million investment in Montreal from TELUS in 2017, the Old Port of Montréal and its Science Centre will become one of Eastern Canada's technology hotspots.

Over the next 20 years, TELUS will continue to make important investment and the Old Port will become a location of choice for rolling out the latest technology from TELUS. Montrealers and visitors will be able to save when using their data through the WiFi network while enjoying some of the best wireless coverage and speeds just in time for the many celebrations planned for Montreal in 2017.

"TELUS and its 3,500 team members in Montreal believe in a connected future and are striving to transform Montreal into one of the world's smartest cities," explains François Gratton, Executive Vice-President, TELUS and Partner Solutions, and President, Business Solutions East and TELUS Québec. "The Old Port of Montreal is an extraordinary heritage site and with our investment, we want to give Montrealers a unique technological legacy by building the networks of the future. Our city's 375th anniversary is the perfect opportunity to provide access to the most cutting-edge wireless technology in the world, while ensuring that both the Old Port and Montreal stay ahead of the game in the coming years."

"The Old Port of Montréal is the top tourist destination in Quebec. Through this new, entirely free WiFi zone, we are very proud to offer best-in-class Internet connectivity technology to our seven million annual visitors," adds Basil Cavis, Vice-President of the Old Port of Montréal Corporation. "TELUS' efforts will contribute directly to improving our visitors' experience, and this new major investment clearly demonstrates the added value our partnership brings to our respective customer bases."

A WiFi zone for everyone

Visitors to the Old Port of Montreal can now connect to a free WiFi zone that extends for more than three kilometres along the St. Lawrence River. On the Quays, at the Science Centre, or on the boardwalk, tourists and Montrealers will be able to connect to the free WiFi network at any time, whether or not they are TELUS subscribers.

A next-generation wireless network tailored for large events

In the coming weeks and for first the first time in Quebec, TELUS will also deploy a C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) technology that will maximize the performance of its LTE-A (Long Term Evolution-Advanced) wireless network throughout the Old Port site. This new technology will enable TELUS to intelligently allocate radio capacity where it is most needed in the network, providing robust and increased coverage even in crowded urban areas and during special events. TELUS wireless subscribers will enjoy fast, reliable connectivity with manufacturer's rated peak download speed of 600 Mbps.

This C-RAN technology will be interconnected with an entire TELUS LTE-A wireless ecosystem throughout the Island of Montreal, including landmark sites such as Parc Jean-Drapeau and Old Montreal. Connected to 4,000 kilometres of TELUS fibre on the Island of Montreal, this network paves the way for a smart, connected future and TELUS' eventual transition to 5G wireless technology.

TELUS to invest $100 million in Montreal in 2017

This year, TELUS plans to invest $100 million in Montreal. In addition to the planned initiatives with the Old Port of Montréal, this major commitment will enable TELUS to upgrade its entire wireless network to the latest LTE-A technology and connect Greater Montreal businesses to an ultra-fast and reliable fibre optic network. TELUS has also concluded numerous agreements with health care institutions to roll out free WiFi networks as well as indoor antenna systems to provide health professionals and patients with the fastest and most advanced wireless technology.

About the Old Port of Montréal Corporation

For over 25 years, the Old Port of Montréal, which is federal territory, has offered a variety of participatory, cultural and recreational activities, and, through the Montréal Science Centre, scientific activities as well. Bordering the St. Lawrence River for 2.5 kilometres, the Old Port of Montréal is Québec's most popular recreational tourist site, with over seven million visitors every year.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) is Canada's fastest-growing national telecommunications company, with $12.8 billion of annual revenue and 12.7 million subscriber connections, including 8.6 million wireless subscribers, 1.7 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.4 million residential network access lines and more than one million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communication products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment, and video. TELUS is also Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers business process solutions around the globe.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed over $482 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations, and volunteered more than one million days of service to local communities since 2000. TELUS' 12 Canadian community boards and five International boards have led the company's support of grassroots charities, and have contributed over $60 million in support of 5,595 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than two million children and youth annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition. As detailed in our Corporate Social Responsibility Report, our commitment to sustainability is inspired by nature to ensure a healthier future for us all.

For more information about TELUS, please visit www.telus.com.