TELUS to expand its wireless business in Manitoba

TELUS to add approximately one-quarter of MTS postpaid wireless customers to the TELUS network

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) - Following the announcement that regulatory approvals have been obtained for BCE's acquisition of MTS, TELUS and Bell are now moving forward under their agreement to have close to one-quarter of MTS' postpaid wireless customers assigned to TELUS and to have TELUS assume 13 retail locations for approximately $300 million, subject to customary closing conditions and final adjustments. Even though the transaction is expected to close on or about April 1, 2017, customers will be actively migrated over several months in a customer friendly manner.

As a result of a broader network sharing agreement between TELUS and Bell, customers of both companies will enjoy high quality and reliable coverage across rural Manitoba. In addition, TELUS will invest in wireless technology and infrastructure in the Greater Winnipeg area and Brandon to further enhance the reliability, speed, functionality and reach of our world-leading 4G LTE network.

