Temkin Ratings Now Available in the MaritzCX Customer Experience Platform

MaritzCX Users Can Access Six Years of Global CX Benchmarking Data Across 20 Key Industries

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - MaritzCX,a global provider of customer experience (CX) software and services, and Temkin Group, a leading customer experience research and consulting firm, today announced they have partnered to provide Temkin Group's Temkin Ratings within the MaritzCX Platform. This partnership will give MaritzCX customers access to survey templates combined with the ability to compare their Temkin Ratings index score against other companies.

"We are deeply committed to providing our clients with every tool they need to be able to understand their customers and take action. Adding Temkin Ratings to our open platform is one more way of helping customer experience practitioners and business leaders quickly develop results within their CX programs," said Justin Thompson, vice president of product strategy for MaritzCX. "Temkin Group is trusted globally for its ability to help organizations leverage customer insights to achieve business results."

MaritzCX and Temkin Group have worked together to make it easy for MaritzCX users to access Temkin Ratings. Once the module is purchased and added to their environment, MaritzCX users can quickly begin fielding Temkin Group's plug-and-play Experience and Trust surveys. As data from the surveys are gathered, each company will be given an index score that can be used to benchmark their performance against industry standards as well as any other group of companies that they admire. The MaritzCX Platform will provide dashboards that allow users to compare data side by side for a direct comparison.

"Our objective is to help the voice of the customer become less abstract by allowing companies to cut through the noise and focus on relevant information that can drive improvement," said Bruce Temkin, managing partner of Temkin Group. "Working with MaritzCX allows users to expand their datasets and have an even greater impact on their CX program results."

Temkin Ratings evaluate organizations based on feedback collected over the past six years using a large-scale survey of more than 10,000 US consumers across 20 industries. The depth of benchmarking data available allows organizations to measure themselves against hundreds of other companies.

About MaritzCX

MaritzCX® software and services help organizations see, sense and act on the experiences and desires of every customer to increase retention, conversion and lifetime value. With an unmatched combination of customer experience (CX) software, research science, vertical market expertise and managed program services, MaritzCX ingrains CX intelligence and action systems into the DNA of business operations through its 12-point CXEvolution process. To take the complimentary CX assessment, visit www.maritzcx.com/assessment. For more information about MaritzCX, visit www.maritzcx.com.

About Temkin Group

Temkin Group is widely recognized as a leading customer experience research and consulting firm. Many of the world's largest brands rely on its insights and advice to steer their transformational journeys. Temkin Group combines customer experience thought leadership with a deep understanding of the dynamics of organizations to help accelerate results. Rather than layering on cosmetic changes, Temkin Group helps companies embed practices within their culture by building four critical competencies: Purposeful Leadership, Employee Engagement, Compelling Brand Values, and Customer Connectedness. The firm's ongoing research identifies leading and emerging best practices across a wide range of activities for engaging the hearts and minds of customers, employees, and partners. For more information, contact Bruce Temkin at 617-916-2075 or send an email.