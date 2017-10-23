Tempered Networks Enables Instant Overlay Networking for Enterprise Workgroups and Cloud Environments

New release of Identity-Defined Networking software extends 'Bring Your Own Network' (BYON) across the enterprise datacenter and to the cloud

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Tempered Networks, Inc. today announced a robust new release of its Identity-Defined Networking (IDN) software that extends IDN and the ability to 'Bring Your Own Network' (BYON) to private workgroups and DevOps teams. The new release features HIPclient Automation that makes it simple to instantly create secure enclaves for workgroups to connect and protect sensitive data and intellectual property. Also available with this release is the HIP Cloud Connector that makes it easy to connect, segment, peer, and secure DevOps workloads within and across cloud providers. It removes the tight coupling of public cloud networks, which prevents peering between zones, regions, and separate cloud providers. In addition to its new IDN software release, the company has expanded its broad portfolio of IDN enforcement points, with today's announcement of the HIPswitch 250, a flexible industrial IoT gateway.

"Our new release of IDN builds on our point and click simplicity that makes OT and IT teams incredibly efficient by doing away with tedious, manual and error prone configurations tied to all traditional IP-based products," said Jeff Hussey, President and CEO of Tempered Networks. "It's incredibly empowering for our customers, whether they are responsible for manufacturing systems, ATM networks, or PCI compliance, to instantly build overlay networks that are highly available, radically secure, and remarkably simple. Imagine being able to create an instant overlay network for a DevOps team spanning on-premises build servers to their cloud-based workloads running in a shared VPC. No other users on the shared corporate network or in the shared VPC could connect to or access those resources. With IDN, it's now possible and simple. We call it 'Bring Your Own Network'."

Ongoing key design practices for Tempered Networks' solutions include ease-of-use and operational efficiency for customers. The latest IDN release raises the bar with the new HIPclient Automation and HIP Cloud Connector features.

HIPclient Automation -- Instantly create private workgroups with automated network policy

Workgroup networking, micro-segmentation and access control becomes even simpler using HIPclient Automation. It's now possible to automate networking and granular access control for different workgroups and for every enterprise client, based on verifiable machine identity. Workgroup members, internal or external to an organization, can securely access information and data wherever they're located using LAN and WAN micro-segmentation and encryption that cannot be violated. The HIPclient contains both network and security policies so access control is moved from the network perimeter to the client itself and can't be spoofed.

Whether clients are accessing workgroup resources using public WiFi, cellular networks, the WAN or the LAN, encrypted access control to explicitly allowed machines always remains in place

Only cloaked and segmented, machine-authenticated, and explicitly authorized clients can connect to a workgroup

Any changes to client and workgroup secure access can now be accomplished with a click of the mouse using the IDN orchestration engine

HIP Cloud Connector -- Instantly create segmented and encrypted cloud overlay networks with a well-encapsulated architecture

DevOps teams can quickly span, connect, and peer instances from any private or public cloud, without constraints. This also removes mobility constraints by enabling DevOps teams to directly access resources from anywhere, without having to modify or change policy as required today with VPNs, firewalls, and router ACLs.

Support workflows with segmented Development, Test, Staging, and Production Automation networks

Create highly repeatable and programmatic templates to instantly build and tear down networks

Easily spin up and tear down VPC and VNET access controls

"Within the current context of hybrid and multi-cloud IT, connecting hardware devices and applications to people is inherently complex, exacerbated by the constraints that accrue to NAT, CGNAT, firewall rules, and ACLs, as well as by the specific environments associated with each public cloud," said Brad Casemore, research director for datacenter networking at IDC. "Tempered Networks seeks to abstract the complexity of IP-based networking with an identity-based architecture that automates network connectivity and provides granular access control for workgroups, assigning enforcement to the client itself rather than the network edge. The objective is to democratize and simplify networking so even non-technical staff can provision and manage the networks that support increasingly valuable applications."

