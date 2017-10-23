Tempered Networks' New Industrial IoT Gateway -- a Breakthrough Solution for Highly Available, Radically Secure, Remarkably Simple IoT Networks

New HIPswitch 250 simplifies the networking of IoT devices with 97% faster provisioning, millisecond link failover, and 90% reduction in network attack surface

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Tempered Networks, Inc. today announced its new HIPswitch 250 platform, the industry's first identity-based industrial IoT gateway, that cuts the cost and complexity of networking and security in half. By eliminating the need for APNs, Ethernet switches, internal firewalls, VPNs and separate cellular modems, the new ruggedized gateway appliance enables simple end-to-end private networks that are more secure and resilient than other alternatives. For the first time in the industry, IoT endpoints can be instantly provisioned in an overlay network regardless of location, without having to modify the legacy network. The new HIPswitch 250 enhances the company's Identity-Defined Networking (IDN) architecture with a robust set of new capabilities designed to consolidate and simplify IoT infrastructure. Along with the HIPswitch 250, the company announced a new release of its IDN software that extends IDN to private workgroups and hybrid cloud networks.

"Most enterprise and government organizations are applying traditional technologies like VPNs, next-gen firewalls, NAC, APNs, router and switch ACLs in a vain attempt to securely connect, and segment and secure industrial systems," said Erik Giesa, VP of Products at Tempered Networks. "These technologies and their dependencies, combined with the fact that many industrial devices have hardcoded IP addresses, make secure local and wide-area network segmentation virtually impossible without massive disruption. Instead, IDN enables customers to create instant overlay networks making it faster and easier to connect and protect anything, anywhere without having to change the legacy network or involve carriers. OT teams can now adopt a Bring Your Own Network (BYON) paradigm saving them time and money, while making their IoT infrastructure incredibly hardened and untouchable by bad actors.

The HIPswitch 250 sets the definitive standard for industrial IoT networking through a powerful combination of performance, link management, port density, and ease-of-use. Combined with the HIPrelay for identity-defined routing (IDR) which removes the need for APNs and limitations of legacy routing, IDN provides simpler, faster, and radically more secure IoT networking. OT teams can rapidly configure, deploy and activate industrial networks in as little as 15 minutes. Product highlights include:

Fast Ethernet and Dual Cell Modems -- Provides the flexibility to swap carriers on demand, and set and change link priority.

-- Provides the flexibility to swap carriers on demand, and set and change link priority. Smart Link Manager -- Enables customized network and application-level link monitoring, coupled with fast failover and the ability to prioritize links across multiple cellular and wired links.

-- Enables customized network and application-level link monitoring, coupled with fast failover and the ability to prioritize links across multiple cellular and wired links. Port Density with PoE -- Eliminates the need for edge Ethernet switches and additional power enabling customers to deploy anywhere with 8 x 1 Gbps, 4 x SFP Fiber or Copper.

Eliminates the need for edge Ethernet switches and additional power enabling customers to deploy anywhere with 8 x 1 Gbps, 4 x SFP Fiber or Copper. Serial over IP Ports -- Unifies, connects and protects legacy IoT with modern IoT systems

Unifies, connects and protects legacy IoT with modern IoT systems Protects legacy and modern systems -- Secures communications and endpoints using machine-driven AAA, automatic encryption, cloaking, and wide-area micro-segmentation.

Secures communications and endpoints using machine-driven AAA, automatic encryption, cloaking, and wide-area micro-segmentation. Flexible Software Licensing -- Affords a pay as you go and grow model, with no charge bursting.

Availability

The HIPswitch 250 and new release of Tempered Networks' IDN software will be available in November 2017. Please contact your preferred reseller for more information or sales@temperednetworks.com.

About Tempered Networks

Tempered Networks is the pioneer of Identity-Defined Networking (IDN) enabling instant overlay networks that are highly available, remarkably simple, and radically secure. Networking can now be based on verifiable machine identity creating the industry's most extensible and secure networking fabric that can instantly connect, protect, and revoke anything, anytime, anywhere. IDN overcomes impassable network provisioning barriers while hardening porous borders through cloaking, instant LAN/WAN micro-segmentation, automatic encryption, and identity-based routing. Your network becomes as adaptable as software, yet more secure, and simpler to manage. For more information, visit www.temperednetworks.com.

