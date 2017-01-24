Temporal Defense Systems Purchases the First D-Wave 2000Q Quantum Computer

Cyber security technology company to integrate system to solve critical and complex cyber security problems

HANOVER, MD and KIRKLAND, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - D-Wave Systems Inc., the leader in quantum computing systems and software, and Temporal Defense Systems Inc. (TDS), a leading edge cyber security firm, announced today that TDS will acquire the first D-Wave 2000Q™ quantum computer. The D-Wave 2000Q system, valued at $15 million, will be used with TDS technology to solve some of the most critical and complex cyber security problems impacting governments and commercial enterprises. The agreement also includes upgrades to future D-Wave quantum processing units (QPUs).

"The combined power of the TDS / D-Wave quantum cyber solution will revolutionize secure communications, protect against insider threats, and assist in the identification of cyber adversaries and attack patterns," said James Burrell, TDS Chief Technology Officer and former FBI Deputy Assistant Director. "Combining the unique computational capabilities of a quantum computer with the most advanced cyber security technologies will deliver the highest level of security, focused on both prevention and attribution of cyber attacks."

"Cyber security is a huge issue for governments and enterprises alike, and entirely new strategies are needed to combat ever-increasing threat levels," said Bo Ewald, president of D-Wave International. "TDS plans to harness the power of the D-Wave quantum computer to deliver the next generation of cyber security, and we are pleased that our technology will be an important part of the solution to this critical problem."

This technology will take cyber security products to the next level with real-time security level rating, device-to-device authentication, identification of long-term persistent threats, and detection and prevention of insider threats before network compromise and data theft occurs.

"There are considerable benefits associated with this approach and the development of unprecedented levels of detection and attribution. The technology will provide the ability to identify, authorize, and authenticate at the individual device level throughout the network. Additionally, the introduction of post-quantum cryptography algorithms and the capability to solve complex computational problems achievable only using quantum computing platforms will aid in improving the security of constantly changing operational networks," continued Burrell. "The intent is to introduce an entirely new approach to existing and emerging cyber security challenges impacted by the volume, sophistication, and complexity of modern attack methodologies."

About Temporal Defense Systems

Temporal Defense Systems, Inc. (TDS) was founded in Kirkland, WA in 2011 by Chairman and CEO Mark Tucker, a technology innovator and entrepreneur who has introduced innovative cyber security technologies that secure systems and processes by enhancing the integrity of core computing elements. The TDS product line includes: dPHY -- new secure CPU for computers and mobile devices, dPHY SCADA -- hardware/processing level protect for industrial systems and critical infrastructure, QSM (in partnership with QSM Corporation) -- standardized security measurement of systems and components, QEC -- quantum compiler/virtual machine/operating system, and Omniscient Guardian -- insider threat prevention. The new TDS Quantum Cyber product line will be available to customers as service level offerings that can be integrated throughout the enterprise.

About D-Wave Systems Inc.

D-Wave is the leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems and software, and the world's only commercial supplier of quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing to solve the most challenging national defense, scientific, technical, and commercial problems. D-Wave's systems are being used by some of the world's most advanced organizations, including Lockheed Martin, Google, NASA Ames, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, D-Wave's U.S. operations are based in Palo Alto, CA and Hanover, MD. D-Wave has a blue-chip investor base including Goldman Sachs, Bezos Expeditions, DFJ, In-Q-Tel, BDC Capital, Growthworks, Harris & Harris Group, International Investment and Underwriting, and Kensington Partners Limited. For more information, visit: www.dwavesys.com.