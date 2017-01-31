TempWorks Software Processes Nearly 1M Tax Forms with its 1094/1095 and W-2 Management Services in 2016

Leading staffing software company eases challenges associated with tax season and the Affordable Care Act for 400 staffing firms last year

EAGAN, MN--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - TempWorks Software, a leader in the staffing software industry for nearly 20 years, reports today that it processed nearly one million W-2 and 1095 reporting forms for its customers in 2016. Designed to save staffing firms valuable time and resources, TempWorks' W-2 Management and 1094/1095 services help its customers stay in compliance with a variety of federal and state requirements. To date, TempWorks remains the only staffing software company to print and mail its customers' W-2 and 1095 health insurance coverage forms to their employees, in addition to electronically filing customers' 1094 forms with the IRS.

TempWorks first launched its 1094/1095 service in January 2016 in response to its customers' growing need for 1095 form printing and 1094 electronic filing, which are required under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The ability to outsource filing of 1094 files to TempWorks is especially helpful since it requires IRS certification, and would otherwise require staffing agencies to hire an additional party to handle.

"Last year was the first year employers were required to file an information return adherence with the ACA, resulting in a very confusing process for those in the staffing world, as the employment status for temporary employees changes frequently," said David Dourgarian, CEO of TempWorks Software. "The act doesn't take into account the vast differences in staffing firms' temporary part-time and full-time employees, making it increasingly difficult for agencies to understand when an employee is required to be covered. That's where our 1094 and 1095 service comes in -- to fill that gap and help staffing agencies focus on growing their business."

In addition to its 1094/1095 service, TempWorks further empowers its clients to focus on success by outsourcing the printing and mailing of employee W-2 forms. Designed to reduce customer stress during tax season, TempWorks' W-2 Management program offers rapid service and quality control to ensure accuracy through digital and manual checks and re-checks.

"It's been an honor to make the dreaded tax season easier for companies and businesses. With our services, customers no longer need to deal with the tedious task of filling out multiple forms, identifying proper coding, and determining the volume of employees they have to generate forms for," adds Dourgarian. "By partnering with TempWorks Software, staffing firms streamline the entire process and remain compliant with complicated, ever-changing regulations. It ultimately allows them to focus on what they do best -- providing the best possible service to their customers."

