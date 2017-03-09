TEN Announces Time Charter for 2017-Built VLCC Hercules I

ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - TEN Ltd ("TEN") (NYSE: TNP), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced an up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for the newly delivered VLCC Hercules I to a major US oil company.
"All 15 new vessels in TEN's growth program, including the five for the rest of this year, have full long-term employment. This new time charter announced today with minimum base rate and profit sharing arrangements protects the Company's bottom line and ensures participation on the upside," stated Mr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, President and CEO of TEN and current Chairman of INTERTANKO. "Long-term business with first class clients is an important part of our industrial shipping strategy, solidifying further our balance sheet while supporting TEN's continued profitability. These are all attributes which should ultimately be reflected in TEN's true valuation," Mr. Tsakos concluded.
ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION
TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. The Company's pro-forma fleet, including four Aframax tankers and a Suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.
NEWBUILDINGS DELIVERED & VESSELS UNDER CONSTRUCTION
| #
|
|Vessel Name
|
|Type
|
|Dwt
|
|Delivery
|
|Status
|
|Employment
| 1
|
|Ulysses
|
|VLCC
|
|300,000
|
|June 2016
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
| 2
|
|Elias Tsakos
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|June 2016
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
| 3
|
|Thomas Zafiras
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|Aug 2016
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
| 4
|
|Sunray
|
|Panamax LR1
|
|74,200
|
|Aug 2016
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
| 5
|
|Sunrise
|
|Panamax LR1
|
|74,200
|
|Sep 2016
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
| 6
|
|Maria Energy
|
|LNG
|
|93,616
|
|Oct 2016
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
| 7
|
|Leontios H
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|Oct 2016
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
| 8
|
|Parthenon TS
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|Nov 2016
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
| 9
|
|Hercules I
|
|VLCC
|
|300,000
|
|Jan 2017
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
| 10
|
|Marathon TS
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|Feb 2017
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
| 11
|
|Lisboa
|
|DP2 Shuttle
|
|157,000
|
|Q1 2017
|
|TBD
|
|Yes
| 12
|
|Sola TS
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|Q1 2017
|
|TBD
|
|Yes
| 13
|
|Oslo TS
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|Q2 2017
|
|TBD
|
|Yes
| 14
|
|Stavanger TS
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|Q3 2017
|
|TBD
|
|Yes
| 15
|
|Bergen TS
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|Q4 2017
|
|TBD
|
|Yes
Visit our company website at: http://www.tenn.gr
ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements.
TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.