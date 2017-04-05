TEN Ltd. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares, including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - TEN Ltd. ("TEN") ( NYSE : TNP), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced the closing of its successful public offering of 4,600,000 Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares ("Series E Preferred Shares"), including 600,000 Series E Preferred Shares issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The public offering price was $25.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering were $115.0 million.

TEN intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include vessel acquisitions and/or strategic investments. TEN has filed an application to list the Series E Preferred Shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Stifel acted as joint bookrunners for the offering. BNP PARIBAS and DVB Capital Markets acted as co-managers for the offering.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. TEN's pro-forma fleet, including four Aframax tankers under construction, consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.

