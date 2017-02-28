News Room

SOURCE: Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation

February 28, 2017 09:00 ET

TEN Ltd. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) -  TEN Ltd. ("TEN") (NYSE: TNP), a leading crude, product, and LNG tanker operator, will report earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016, prior to the open of the market in New York on Friday, March 17, 2017.

That same morning, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as management's outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond that which is included in the earnings press release.

Conference Call details:
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 866 819 7111 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0800 953 0329 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)1452 542 301 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Tsakos" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, March 24, 2017 by dialling 1 866 247 4222 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0800 953 1533 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)1452 550 000 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 90295809#

Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:
There will also be a simultaneous live, and then archived, slides webcast of the conference call, available through TEN's website (www.tenn.gr). The slides webcast will also provide details related to fleet composition and deployment and other related company information. This presentation will be available on the Company's corporate website reception page at www.tenn.gr. Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION
TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. The Company's pro-forma fleet, including four Aframax crude tankers and a Suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker which are under construction, consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers. All of TEN's tanker newbuildings are fixed on long-term project businesses.

NEWBUILDINGS DELIVERED & VESSELS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

#   Vessel Name   Type   Dwt   Delivery   Status   Employment
1   Ulysses   VLCC   300,000   June 2016   Delivered   Yes
2   Elias Tsakos   Aframax   112,700   June 2016   Delivered   Yes
3   Thomas Zafiras   Aframax   112,700   Aug 2016   Delivered   Yes
4   Leontios H   Aframax   112,700   Oct 2016   Delivered   Yes
5   Parthenon TS   Aframax   112,700   Nov 2016   Delivered   Yes
6   Marathon TS   Aframax   112,700   Feb 2017   Delivered   Yes
7   Sola TS   Aframax   112,700   Q1 2017   TBD   Yes
8   Oslo TS   Aframax   112,700   Q2 2017   TBD   Yes
9   Stavanger TS   Aframax   112,700   Q3 2017   TBD   Yes
10   Bergen TS   Aframax   112,700   Q4 2017   TBD   Yes
11   Sunray   Panamax LR1   74,200   Aug 2016   Delivered   Yes
12   Sunrise   Panamax LR1   74,200   Sep 2016   Delivered   Yes
13   Maria Energy   LNG   93,616   Oct 2016   Delivered   Yes
14   Lisboa   DP2 Shuttle   157,000   Q1 2017   TBD   Yes
15   Hercules I   VLCC   300,000   Jan 2017   Delivered   Yes
                         

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements.

TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

  • For further information please contact:

    Company
    Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
    George Saroglou
    COO
    +30210 94 07 710
    gsaroglou@tenn.gr

    Investor Relations / Media
    Capital Link, Inc.
    Nicolas Bornozis
    Paul Lampoutis
    +212 661 7566
    ten@capitallink.com

News Room
 