TEN, Ltd. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Nov 17, 2017) - TEN, Ltd. ("TEN") ( NYSE : TNP), a leading crude, product, and LNG tanker operator, will report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, prior to the open of the market in New York on Thursday, November 30, 2017.

That same morning, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as management's outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond that which is included in the earnings press release.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 866 819 7111 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0800 953 0329 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)1452 542 301 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Tsakos" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, December 7, 2017 by dialling 1 866 247 4222 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0800 953 1533 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)1452 550 000 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 90295809#

Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live, and then archived, slides webcast of the conference call, available through TEN's website (www.tenn.gr). The slides webcast will also provide details related to fleet composition and deployment and other related company information. This presentation will be available on the Company's corporate website reception page at www.tenn.gr. Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. TEN's fleet consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.

COMPANY'S GROWTH TIME-TABLE

# Vessel Name Type Dwt Delivery Status LT Contracts 1 Ulysses VLCC 300,000 May 2016 Delivered Yes 2 Elias Tsakos Aframax 112,700 June 2016 Delivered Yes 3 Thomas Zafiras Aframax 112,700 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes 4 Leontios H Aframax 112,700 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes 5 Parthenon TS Aframax 112,700 Nov 2016 Delivered Yes 6 Sunray Panamax LR1 74,200 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes 7 Sunrise Panamax LR1 74,200 Sep 2016 Delivered Yes 8 Maria Energy LNG 93,616 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes 9 Hercules I VLCC 300,000 Jan 2017 Delivered Yes 10 Marathon TS Aframax 112,700 Feb 2017 Delivered Yes 11 Lisboa DP2 Shuttle 157,000 Mar 2017 Delivered Yes 12 Sola TS Aframax 112,700 Apr 2017 Delivered Yes 13 Oslo TS Aframax 112,700 May 2017 Delivered Yes 14 Stavanger TS Aframax 112,700 July 2017 Delivered Yes 15 Bergen TS Aframax 112,700 Oct 2017 Delivered Yes

LT: Long-Term

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

