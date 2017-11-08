TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series D and Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares

ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - TEN Ltd. ("TEN") ( NYSE : TNP) (the "Company"), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.546875 per share for its Series D Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares (the "Series D Preferred Shares") ( NYSE : TNPPRD) and the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.578125 per share for its Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares (the "Series E Preferred Shares") ( NYSE : TNPPRE).

The dividend on the Series D and Series E is for the period from the most recent dividend payment date on August 28, 2017 through November 27, 2017.

The dividend on the Series D and E Preferred Shares will be paid on November 28, 2017 to all holders of record of Series D and E Preferred Shares as of November 22, 2017. Dividends on the Series D and E Preferred Shares are payable quarterly in arrears on the 28th day (unless the 28th falls on a weekend or public holiday, in which case the payment date is moved to the next business day) of February, May, August and November of each year, when, as and if declared by TEN's board of directors. This is the 10th dividend on the Series D and the third dividend on the Series E since their commencement of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

TEN has 3,424,803 Series D and 4,600,000 Series E Preferred Shares outstanding as of the date of this press release.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. TEN's fleet consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.

Visit our company website at: http://www.tenn.gr

COMPANY'S GROWTH TIME-TABLE # Vessel Name Type Dwt Delivery Status LT Contracts 1 Ulysses VLCC 300,000 May 2016 Delivered Yes 2 Elias Tsakos Aframax 112,700 June 2016 Delivered Yes 3 Thomas Zafiras Aframax 112,700 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes 4 Leontios H Aframax 112,700 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes 5 Parthenon TS Aframax 112,700 Nov 2016 Delivered Yes 6 Sunray Panamax LR1 74,200 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes 7 Sunrise Panamax LR1 74,200 Sep 2016 Delivered Yes 8 Maria Energy LNG 93,616 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes 9 Hercules I VLCC 300,000 Jan 2017 Delivered Yes 10 Marathon TS Aframax 112,700 Feb 2017 Delivered Yes 11 Lisboa DP2 Shuttle 157,000 Mar 2017 Delivered Yes 12 Sola TS Aframax 112,700 Apr 2017 Delivered Yes 13 Oslo TS Aframax 112,700 May 2017 Delivered Yes 14 Stavanger TS Aframax 112,700 July 2017 Delivered Yes 15 Bergen TS Aframax 112,700 Oct 2017 Delivered Yes LT: Long-Term

