TEN Ltd. Reports Completion of 15-Vessel Newbuilding Program

30% Fleet Growth in 18 months Aframax tanker Bergen TS delivered and commenced long-term charter

ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - TEN, Ltd. (TEN) ( NYSE : TNP) (the "Company") today reported the delivery of the ice-class Aframax tanker Bergen TS, the last in the 15-vessel, pre-employed on long-term business, growth program, which increased the size of TEN's fleet by 30% over the last 18 months. With 65 vessels fully operational, the fleet's minimum revenue backlog comes to $1.3 billion with average contract duration of 2.5 years.

"With the largest growth in the Company's history, successfully and timely completed, TEN is well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities as they will appear," Mr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, President & CEO of TEN stated. "The fully employed renewal program is expected to significantly contribute to TEN's bottom line and solidify the fleet's income visibility and cash generation from now and into the future," Mr. Tsakos concluded.

COMPANY'S GROWTH TIME-TABLE

# Vessel Name Type Dwt Delivery Status LT Contracts 1 Ulysses VLCC 300,000 May 2016 Delivered Yes 2 Elias Tsakos Aframax 112,700 June 2016 Delivered Yes 3 Thomas Zafiras Aframax 112,700 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes 4 Leontios H Aframax 112,700 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes 5 Parthenon TS Aframax 112,700 Nov 2016 Delivered Yes 6 Sunray Panamax LR1 74,200 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes 7 Sunrise Panamax LR1 74,200 Sep 2016 Delivered Yes 8 Maria Energy LNG 93,616 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes 9 Hercules I VLCC 300,000 Jan 2017 Delivered Yes 10 Marathon TS Aframax 112,700 Feb 2017 Delivered Yes 11 Lisboa DP2 Shuttle 157,000 Mar 2017 Delivered Yes 12 Sola TS Aframax 112,700 Apr 2017 Delivered Yes 13 Oslo TS Aframax 112,700 May 2017 Delivered Yes 14 Stavanger TS Aframax 112,700 July 2017 Delivered Yes 15 Bergen TS Aframax 112,700 Oct 2017 Delivered Yes LT: Long-Term

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.