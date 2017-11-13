News Room

November 13, 2017 09:00 ET

TEN Ltd. Reports Completion of 15-Vessel Newbuilding Program

30% Fleet Growth in 18 months Aframax tanker Bergen TS delivered and commenced long-term charter

ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) -  TEN, Ltd. (TEN) (NYSE: TNP) (the "Company") today reported the delivery of the ice-class Aframax tanker Bergen TS, the last in the 15-vessel, pre-employed on long-term business, growth program, which increased the size of TEN's fleet by 30% over the last 18 months. With 65 vessels fully operational, the fleet's minimum revenue backlog comes to $1.3 billion with average contract duration of 2.5 years.

"With the largest growth in the Company's history, successfully and timely completed, TEN is well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities as they will appear," Mr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, President & CEO of TEN stated. "The fully employed renewal program is expected to significantly contribute to TEN's bottom line and solidify the fleet's income visibility and cash generation from now and into the future," Mr. Tsakos concluded.

COMPANY'S GROWTH TIME-TABLE

#   Vessel Name   Type   Dwt   Delivery   Status   LT Contracts
1   Ulysses   VLCC   300,000   May 2016   Delivered   Yes
2   Elias Tsakos   Aframax   112,700   June 2016   Delivered   Yes
3   Thomas Zafiras   Aframax   112,700   Aug 2016   Delivered   Yes
4   Leontios H   Aframax   112,700   Oct 2016   Delivered   Yes
5   Parthenon TS   Aframax   112,700   Nov 2016   Delivered   Yes
6   Sunray   Panamax LR1   74,200   Aug 2016   Delivered   Yes
7   Sunrise   Panamax LR1   74,200   Sep 2016   Delivered   Yes
8   Maria Energy   LNG   93,616   Oct 2016   Delivered   Yes
9   Hercules I   VLCC   300,000   Jan 2017   Delivered   Yes
10   Marathon TS   Aframax   112,700   Feb 2017   Delivered   Yes
11   Lisboa   DP2 Shuttle   157,000   Mar 2017   Delivered   Yes
12   Sola TS   Aframax   112,700   Apr 2017   Delivered   Yes
13   Oslo TS   Aframax   112,700   May 2017   Delivered   Yes
14   Stavanger TS   Aframax   112,700   July 2017   Delivered   Yes
15   Bergen TS   Aframax   112,700   Oct 2017   Delivered   Yes
                 
LT: Long-Term                
                 

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

