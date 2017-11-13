TEN Ltd. Reports Completion of 15-Vessel Newbuilding Program

SOURCE: Tsakos Energy Navigation
30% Fleet Growth in 18 months Aframax tanker Bergen TS delivered and commenced long-term charter
ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - TEN, Ltd. (TEN) (NYSE: TNP) (the "Company") today reported the delivery of the ice-class Aframax tanker Bergen TS, the last in the 15-vessel, pre-employed on long-term business, growth program, which increased the size of TEN's fleet by 30% over the last 18 months. With 65 vessels fully operational, the fleet's minimum revenue backlog comes to $1.3 billion with average contract duration of 2.5 years.
"With the largest growth in the Company's history, successfully and timely completed, TEN is well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities as they will appear," Mr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, President & CEO of TEN stated. "The fully employed renewal program is expected to significantly contribute to TEN's bottom line and solidify the fleet's income visibility and cash generation from now and into the future," Mr. Tsakos concluded.
COMPANY'S GROWTH TIME-TABLE
For further information please contact:
CompanyTsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
George Saroglou
COO
+30210 94 07 710gsaroglou@tenn.grInvestor Relations / MediaCapital Link, Inc.
Nicolas Bornozis
Paul Lampoutis
+212 661 7566 ten@capitallink.com
