TEN Ltd Reports Year End and Fourth Quarter 2016 Profits and Declares Dividend

$55.8 million net income for the year 2016 or $0.47 earnings per share; Entire 15 vessel newbuilding program on long term charters; Totals $1.4 billion in minimum contracted future revenues

ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2017) - TEN, Ltd ( NYSE : TNP)

Net income for the year 2016 of $55.8 million or $0.47 per share

EBITDA for the year 2016 of $205.1 million.

Net income in the fourth quarter 2016 of $11.9 million or $0.10 per common share, net of preferred stock dividends.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2016 of $53.7 million.

Strong balance sheet and cash liquidity at $197.8 million as of December 31, 2016.

Total fleet contracted revenue at minimum $1.4 billion and average fleet charter employment of 2.7 years.

Maintaining outstanding fleet utilization at 98% in the fourth quarter 2016.

2.1% reduction in vessel daily operating expenses for 2016 from 2015.

Six newbuilding vessels delivered since Q3 2016, one VLCC, three aframaxes, one LNG carrier and one DP2 suezmax shuttle tanker, all under long term employment.

Pro-forma fleet of 65 vessels, totaling 7.2 million dwt, consisting of 45 tankers that trade in the crude space, three shuttle tankers, 15 tankers carrying products and two LNG vessels.

The Company's specialized vessels, two LNG carriers and three DP2 Shuttle Tankers on long-term employment.

Dividend of $0.05 per common share paid in December 2016 and new dividend of $0.05 per common share declared for payment on April 27, 2017.

TEN, Ltd (TEN) ( NYSE : TNP) (the "Company") today reported results (unaudited) for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.

FOURTH QUARTER 2016 RESULTS

TEN generated net income of $11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Revenues, net of voyage expenses (bunker, port expenses and commissions) for the same period were $99.1 million, approximately $17.0 million more than in the third quarter of 2016 due to the delivery of three vessels, the new charters of the two LNG carriers and a high utilization rate of 98%. In addition, during the last quarter of the year, the seasonally strong quarter, the tanker markets saw a promising improvement as certain of the factors that had depressed rates in most of 2016 dissipated, such as oil supply disruptions.

In October and November 2016, TEN took delivery of the aframax newbuildings Leontios H and Parthenon TS, both employed under long-term charters. In addition, in October 2016, the LNG carrier Maria Energy was delivered and placed on a time-charter with escalating options until mid-2018, when it is expected that higher rates may be available.

Depreciation and dry-docking amortization costs increased to $31.7 million, again due to the new vessels joining the fleet.

Interest and finance costs in the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled $10.1 million, an increase over the 2015 fourth quarter mainly due to the new loans for the newbuilding program and increases in the applicable LIBOR rate.

TEN's balance sheet remained strong with cash balances at $197.8 million as of December 31, 2016. As of year-end 2016, TEN had undrawn bank facilities totaling $194.3 million, specifically relating to the seven vessels then under construction, of which $99.6 million has since been drawn for the 2017 deliveries to date (aframax Marathon TS, shuttle tanker Lisboa and VLCC Hercules I).

Net debt to capital at December 31, 2016 was at a healthy 52.5%.

Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter of 2016 amounted to $53.7 million.

YEAR END 2016 RESULTS

TEN's net income for the year 2016 was $55.8 million.

Operating income in 2016 amounted to $89.8 million and EBITDA to $205.1 million. All the vessels, apart from the 2007-built LNG Neo Energy, currently on a floating storage employment, generated positive EBITDA in the year.

The daily time charter equivalent (TCE) for the fleet (voyage revenue less voyage expenses) averaged $20,412 for the full year.

Vessel operating expenses, on a daily average per vessel basis for 2016 decreased by 2.1% to $7,763 from $7,933 in 2015.

Due to fleet growth, depreciation and dry-docking amortization costs increased to $113.4 million.

Interest and finance costs reached $35.9 million from $30.0 million in 2015, due to increased loan expenses and interest on new debt related to the new vessels in the fleet. In 2015, there was a gain on a loan repaid at a discount.

Dividend – Common Shares

The Company will pay a dividend of $0.05 per common share on April 28, 2017 to shareholders of record as of April 25, 2017. Inclusive of this payment, TEN will have distributed a total of $10.46 per share in uninterrupted dividends to its common shareholders since the Company's listing on the NYSE in March 2002.

Operational Activities

On January 2017, the Company took delivery of the VLCC Hercules I from Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea which has subsequently been chartered for a period of up to 18 months to a significant North American oil company. In February 2017 the aframax tanker Marathon TS was delivered from Daewoo Mangalia Heavy Industries, the fifth in a series of nine aframaxes built against long-term contracts for a Norwegian oil major. On March 10, 2017, the Company took delivery of the DP2 suezmax shuttle tanker Lisboa from Sungdong Shipbuilding in South Korea. The vessel was built against an eight year contract, with an option to extend to eleven years, to a major European oil concern and gross revenues from this employment, may reach $200 million over its maximum potential duration.

"The industrial nature of our recent charters fits in well with the Company's strategy in building and operating vessels to accommodate the long-term needs of international oil concerns," stated Mr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, President and CEO of TEN and current Chairman of INTERTANKO. "With our entire newbuilding program chartered on long-term accretive employment to first class end-users, TEN's new phase will be in full force within 2017. The long-term business further solidifies our balance-sheet, ensures TEN's continued profitability and dividend distribution. This should ultimately be reflected in our share's true valuation," Mr. Tsakos concluded.

Corporate Strategy

TEN's growth has continued unabated in 2017 with the delivery of one VLCC, the Hercules I, one aframax tanker the Marathon TS and the shuttle tanker Lisboa, currently all under long-term employment to solid counterparties. These came on the back of nine vessels that were delivered or acquired in 2016 and will be followed in 2017 by the last four, of nine, aframaxes that were built against long-term employment to a Norwegian oil major. With the delivery of these remaining high-end aframaxes, TEN's fully fixed, fully financed newbuilding program will complete and increase the Company's vessels in the water to 65 vessels, and the fleet's available days under secured employment, for this year so far to 63%, averaging approximately 2.7 years. The intention of management is to increase this coverage further with placements under secured contracts, ideally with profit sharing provisions, of some of its vessels currently operating under flexible charters, without materially reducing its exposure in the spot market, which is expected to firm up again after a large part of the current (low) order book is delivered and as oil prices remain range bound.

Concurrent with this integral growth, management would also explore opportunities to profitably divest some of its vessels around the 10 year of age mark either through direct sales or other related structured transactions as they become available. In addition, separately from the growth achieved via the newbuilding program, the Company remains on the lookout for additional opportunities, in the sectors which it operates, in order to further solidify the industrial nature of its business and enhance its cash flow visibility going forward.

Management remains optimistic for 2017 due to the continued low price of crude oil, abundant alternative sources of oil supply and growing consumer demand. These positive fundamentals are expected to become more apparent as any pressure from excess fleet supply gradually diminishes as we move later into 2017.

Corporate Matters

The Company has raised $3.2 million from the sale of common and preferred stock, as part of its at-the-market program.

As previously announced, today, Friday, March 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as management's outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond what is included in the earnings press release.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 866 819 7111 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0800 953 0329 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)1452 542 301 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Tsakos" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, March 24, 2017 by dialling 1 866 247 4222 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0800 953 1533 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)1452 550 000 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 90295809#

Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live, and then archived, slides webcast of the conference call, available through TEN's website (www.tenn.gr). The slides webcast will also provide details related to fleet composition and deployment and other related company information. This presentation will be available on the Company's corporate website reception page at www.tenn.gr. Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. The Company's pro-forma fleet, including four Aframax tankers and a Suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.

NEWBUILDINGS DELIVERED & VESSELS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

# Vessel Name Type Dwt Delivery Status Employment 1 Ulysses VLCC 300,000 June 2016 Delivered Yes 2 Elias Tsakos Aframax 112,700 June 2016 Delivered Yes 3 Thomas Zafiras Aframax 112,700 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes 4 Sunray Panamax LR1 74,200 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes 5 Sunrise Panamax LR1 74,200 Sep 2016 Delivered Yes 6 Maria Energy LNG 93,616 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes 7 Leontios H Aframax 112,700 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes 8 Parthenon TS Aframax 112,700 Nov 2016 Delivered Yes 9 Hercules I VLCC 300,000 Jan 2017 Delivered Yes 10 Marathon TS Aframax 112,700 Feb 2017 Delivered Yes 11 Lisboa DP2 Shuttle 157,000 Mar 2017 Delivered Yes 12 Sola TS Aframax 112,700 Q2 2017 TBD Yes 13 Oslo TS Aframax 112,700 Q2 2017 TBD Yes 14 Stavanger TS Aframax 112,700 Q3 2017 TBD Yes 15 Bergen TS Aframax 112,700 Q4 2017 TBD Yes

Visit our company website at: http://www.tenn.gr

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements.

TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Consolidated Financial and Other Data (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share, per share and fleet data) Three months ended Year ended December 31 (unaudited) December 31 (unaudited) STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA 2016 2015 2016 2015 Voyage revenues $ 130,664 $ 143,092 $ 481,790 $ 587,715 Voyage expenses 31,585 30,213 106,403 131,878 Vessel operating expenses 38,959 33,106 146,546 142,117 Depreciation and amortization 31,737 26,568 113,420 105,931 General and administrative expenses 6,626 5,130 25,611 21,787 Gain on sale of vessels - - - (2,078 ) Total expenses 108,907 95,017 391,980 399,635 Operating income 21,757 48,075 89,810 188,080 Interest and finance costs, net (10,068 ) (8,500 ) (35,873 ) (30,019 ) Interest income 179 44 623 234 Other, net 626 95 1,935 128 Total other expenses, net (9,263 ) (8,361 ) (33,315 ) (29,657 ) Net Income 12,494 39,714 56,495 158,423 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest (558 ) (71 ) (712 ) (206 ) Net Income attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited $ 11,936 $ 39,643 $ 55,783 $ 158,217 Effect of preferred dividends (3,969 ) (3,969 ) (15,875 ) (13,437 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited $ 7,967 $ 35,674 39,908 144,780 Earnings per share, basic and diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.41 $ 0.47 $ 1.69 Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted 83,720,866 87,338,652 84,905,078 85,827,597 BALANCE SHEET DATA December 31 December 31 2016 2015 Cash 197,774 305,006 Other assets 186,208 163,636 Vessels, net 2,677,061 2,053,286 Advances for vessels under construction 216,531 371,238 Total assets $ 3,277,574 $ 2,893,166 Debt, net of deferred finance costs 1,753,854 1,392,563 Other liabilities 106,270 85,531 Stockholders' equity 1,417,450 1,415,072 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,277,574 $ 2,893,166 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net cash from operating activities $ 32,206 $ 67,920 $ 170,356 $ 234,407 Net cash used in investing activities $ (224,160 ) $ (83,245 ) $ (576,075 ) $ (174,752 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 156,366 $ 24,525 $ 300,505 $ 27,914 TCE per ship per day $ 19,466 $ 25,977 $ 20,412 $ 25,940 Operating expenses per ship per day $ 7,557 $ 7,495 $ 7,763 $ 7,933 Vessel overhead costs per ship per day $ 1,262 $ 1,147 $ 1,331 $ 1,212 8,819 8,642 9,094 9,145 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels during period 57.1 48.6 52.6 49.2 Number of vessels at end of period 58.0 49.0 58.0 49.0 Average age of fleet at end of period Years 7.9 8.5 7.9 8.5 Dwt at end of period (in thousands) 6,216 5,059 6,216 5,059 Time charter employment - fixed rate Days 1,835 1,553 6,959 6,174 Time charter employment - variable rate Days 1,233 788 3,850 3,408 Period employment (pool and coa) at market rates Days 271 182 947 876 Spot voyage employment at market rates Days 1,798 1,844 6,814 7,136 Total operating days 5,137 4,367 18,570 17,594 Total available days 5,250 4,473 19,244 17,970 Utilization 97.8 % 97.6 % 96.5 % 97.9 % Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended Year ended December 31 December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net Income attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 11,936 39,643 55,783 158,217 Depreciation and amortization 31,737 26,568 113,420 105,931 Interest Expense 10,068 8,500 35,873 30,019 Gain on sale of vessels - - - (2,078 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,741 $ 74,711 $ 205,076 $ 292,089