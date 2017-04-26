Tenaris Announces 2017 First Quarter Results

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS; Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Net cash / debt and Free Cash Flow; See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures

Summary of 2017 First Quarter Results

(Comparison with fourth and first quarter of 2016, with Conduit operations reclassified as discontinued operations)

1Q 2017 4Q 2016 1Q 2016 Net sales ($ million) 1,154 1,046 10 % 1,206 (4 %) Operating income ($ million) 36 6 519 % 29 23 % Net income ($ million) 206 24 740 % 28 636 % Shareholders' net income ($ million) 205 34 507 % 18 1029 % Earnings per ADS ($) 0.35 0.06 507 % 0.03 1029 % Earnings per share ($) 0.17 0.03 507 % 0.02 1029 % EBITDA* ($ million) 198 172 15 % 191 4 % EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 17.2 % 16.5 % 15.8 %

*EBITDA includes severance charges of $9 million in Q1 2017, $8 million in Q4 2016 and $13 million in Q1 2016. If these charges were not included EBITDA would have been $207 million (18%) in Q1 2017, $180 million (17%) in Q4 2016,and $204 million (17%) in Q1 2016.

Our sales rose 10% quarter on quarter reflecting a strong increase in demand in USA and Canada, partially offset by lower sales in the Middle East and Africa. Our EBITDA continues to recover from the low point reached in the second quarter of last year and our net income benefited from an after tax gain of $92 million from the sale of Republic Conduit and a positive income tax charge.

Net cash provided by operations was $26 million, with an increase in working capital of $105 million reflecting higher inventories and receivables. Capital expenditures amounted to $139 million and our net cash position (cash, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings) rose to $1.6 billion, including the $328 million we collected from the sale of Republic Conduit.

Market Background and Outlook

Four months into 2017, the recovery in shale drilling in the USA and Canada has been impressive. With oil and gas prices remaining rangebound ($50-55/bbl, $3.00-3.30/million BTU), however, we expect the pace of the recovery will slow down. In the rest of the world, signs of recovery are more scarce, as oil and gas companies focus on strengthening cash flow and their financial position. In Latin America, drilling activity has been recovering from a very low base and, in Argentina various operators have announced investments in the Vaca Muerta shale play.

We estimate that global demand for OCTG products in 2017 will increase in the range of 35-40% with respect to 2016. The demand increase is concentrated in USA and Canada, where we have been implementing our Rig Direct™ program, reopening our Canadian mills and starting up the heat treatment and threading facilities of our new mill in Bay City, Texas.

Our sales and EBITDA in the second quarter should be in line with those of this first quarter as further increases in sales in the USA are counterbalanced by seasonal effects in Canada and a lower quarterly level of shipments to the Middle East. In the second half of the year, sales should increase driven by higher demand from Rig Direct™ customers in North America and Argentina and line pipe shipments to Eastern Mediterranean offshore gas projects in the fourth quarter. Our EBITDA should also increase with margins improving based on a better absorption of fixed costs. Although pricing conditions are improving, particularly in North America, average revenue per ton will continue to be held back by a changing regional mix and the prices in our Eastern Hemisphere backlog.

Analysis of 2017 First Quarter Results

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons) 1Q 2017 4Q 2016 1Q 2016 Seamless 509 458 11 % 366 39 % Welded 74 67 10 % 146 (49 %) Total 583 526 11 % 512 14 % Tubes 1Q 2017 4Q 2016 1Q 2016 (Net sales - $ million) North America 477 336 42 % 380 25 % South America 203 212 (4 %) 350 (42 %) Europe 130 122 7 % 133 (2 %) Middle East & Africa 230 275 (17 %) 239 (4 %) Asia Pacific 46 38 20 % 28 61 % Total net sales ($ million) 1,085 983 10 % 1,130 (4 %) Operating income ($ million) 31 5 512 % 21 46 % Operating margin (% of sales) 2.8 % 0.5 % 1.9 %

Net sales of tubular products and services increased 10% sequentially but declined 4% year on year. In North America sales increased 42% sequentially, reflecting an increase in drilling activity in the United States and Canada. In South America sales declined 4% due to lower demand for OCTG and line pipe in Argentina partially offset by higher shipments of connectors in Brazil and higher OCTG demand in Colombia. In Europe sales increased 7% as demand for mechanical pipe and line pipe for power generation and hydrocarbon processing industry remained stable while higher sales of OCTG in North Sea were partially offset by lower sales elsewhere. In the Middle East and Africa sales declined 17% as shipments for Zohr phase 1 were completed in January and we had a low level of demand in sub-Saharan Africa. In Asia Pacific sales increased 20% due to Rig Direct sales to Chevron in Thailand at full regimen but demand in the rest of the region continues to be low.

Operating income from tubular products and services amounted to $31 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $5 million in the previous quarter and $21 million in the first quarter of 2016. The sequential increase is a result of an improvement in the margin; while average selling prices remained stable, we were able to reduce our costs due to a better absorption of fixed costs on higher volumes.

Others 1Q 2017 4Q 2016 1Q 2016 Net sales ($ million) 68 63 9 % 76 (10 %) Operating income ($ million) 5 1 675 % 8 (34 %) Operating income (% of sales) 7.9 % 1.1 % 10.8 %

Net sales of other products and services increased 9% sequentially but declined 10% year on year. The sequential increase in sales and operating income is due to increased revenues of sucker rods, coiled tubing and excess energy.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $294 million, or 25.5% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $280 million, 26.8% in the previous quarter and $279 million, 23.1% in the first quarter of 2016. Sequentially, SG&A declined as a percentage of sales due to a better absorption of fixed costs on higher sales and lower provisions for contingencies.

Financial results amounted to a loss of $4 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to a gain of $23 million in the previous quarter and a loss of $15 million in the first quarter of 2016, mainly explained by the negative impact from Euro appreciation against the U.S. dollar on Euro denominated intercompany liabilities in subsidiaries with functional currency U.S. dollar. These results are to a large extent offset in equity, in the currency translation adjustment reserve.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $35 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to a gain of $15 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $12 million the first quarter of 2016. These results are mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium ( NYSE : TX) and Usiminas (BSP: USIM).

Income tax amounted to a gain of $47 million in the first quarter of 2017, primarily reflecting the effect of the Mexican and Argentine peso revaluation on the tax base used to calculate deferred taxes at our Mexican and Argentine subsidiaries which have the U.S. dollar as their functional currency. This result offsets to a large extent the income tax charge for the same concept that was generated in the previous quarter due to a devaluation of the Mexican and Argentine peso.

Results for discontinued operations amounted to $92 million in the first quarter of 2017, reflecting the after tax result of the sale of Republic Conduit, which was closed in January 2017.

Results attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to zero in the first quarter of 2017, compared to a $9 million loss in the previous quarter and a gain of $10 million attributable to non-controlling interests in the first quarter of 2016. These results are mainly originated at our subsidiray in Japan, NKKTubes and at our pipe coating subsidiary in Nigeria.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operations during the first quarter of 2017 was $26 million, compared to $309 million in the first quarter of 2016 and $79 million used in the previous quarter.

Capital expenditures amounted to $139 million for the first quarter of 2017, compared to $158 million in the previous quarter and $230 million in the first quarter of 2016.

At the end of the quarter, our net cash position (cash, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings) amounted to $1.6 billion, compared to $1.4 billion at the beginning of the year, as in January 2017 we collected $328 million from the sale of Republic Conduit.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statement (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended March 31, 2017 2016 Continuing operations Unaudited Net sales 1,153,860 1,206,350 Cost of sales (823,856 ) (897,062 ) Gross profit 330,004 309,288 Selling, general and administrative expenses (294,431 ) (278,848 ) Other operating income (expense), net 441 (1,130 ) Operating income 36,014 29,310 Finance Income 12,927 19,895 Finance Cost (5,938 ) (4,304 ) Other financial results (11,415 ) (30,098 ) Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax 31,588 14,803 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 35,200 11,727 Income before income tax 66,788 26,530 Income tax 47,245 (6,441 ) Income for continuing operations 114,033 20,089 Discontinued operations Result for discontinued operations 91,542 7,861 Income for the period 205,575 27,950 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 205,127 18,161 Non-controlling interests 448 9,789 205,575 27,950

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At March 31, 2017 At December 31, 2016 Unaudited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 6,048,740 6,001,939 Intangible assets, net 1,804,676 1,862,827 Investments in non-consolidated companies 598,546 557,031 Available for sale assets 21,572 21,572 Other investments 317,666 249,719 Deferred tax assets 153,277 144,613 Receivables, net 201,989 9,146,466 197,003 9,034,704 Current assets Inventories, net 1,673,034 1,563,889 Receivables and prepayments, net 173,246 124,715 Current tax assets 151,690 140,986 Trade receivables, net 1,010,528 954,685 Other investments 1,613,665 1,633,142 Cash and cash equivalents 427,619 5,049,782 399,737 4,817,154 Assets of disposal group classified as held for sale - 151,417 Total assets 14,196,248 14,003,275 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent 11,530,615 11,287,417 Non-controlling interests 106,930 125,655 Total equity 11,637,545 11,413,072 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 31,587 31,542 Deferred tax liabilities 557,764 550,657 Other liabilities 215,272 213,617 Provisions 42,280 846,903 63,257 859,073 Current liabilities Borrowings 676,644 808,694 Current tax liabilities 102,770 101,197 Other liabilities 202,133 183,887 Provisions 25,895 22,756 Customer advances 62,265 39,668 Trade payables 642,093 1,711,800 556,834 1,713,036 Liabilities of disposal group classified as held for sale - 18,094 Total liabilities 2,558,703 2,590,203 Total equity and liabilities 14,196,248 14,003,275

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows Three-month period ended March 31, (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities Unaudited Income for the period 205,575 27,950 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 162,218 163,155 Income tax accruals less payments (92,930 ) (16,171 ) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (35,200 ) (11,727 ) Interest accruals less payments, net (8,555 ) (19,399 ) Changes in provisions (17,838 ) 6,798 Income from the sale of Conduit business (89,694 ) - Changes in working capital (104,937 ) 102,915 Other, including currency translation adjustment 7,495 55,626 Net cash provided by operating activities 26,134 309,147 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (138,615 ) (230,249 ) Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment 3,503 14,258 Proceeds from disposal of Conduit business 327,631 - Loan to non-consolidated companies (9,006 ) (10,384 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,962 1,723 Changes in investments in securities (48,469 ) 129,928 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 137,006 (94,724 ) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries - (4,311 ) Acquisitions of non-controlling interests (18 ) (366 ) Proceeds from borrowings 624,183 253,471 Repayments of borrowings (762,670 ) (220,833 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (138,505 ) 27,961 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 24,635 242,384 Movement in cash and cash equivalents At the beginning of the period 398,580 286,198 Effect of exchange rate changes 3,526 2,161 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 24,635 242,384 At March 31, 426,741 530,743 At March 31, Cash and cash equivalents 2017 2016 Cash and bank deposits 427,619 531,762 Bank overdrafts (878 ) (1,019 ) 426,741 530,743

Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures

EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.

EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:

EBITDA = Operating results + Depreciation and amortization + Impairment charges/(reversals).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended March 31, 2017 2016 Operating income 36,014 29,310 Depreciation and amortization 162,218 163,155 Depreciation and amortization from discontinued operations 0 (1,362 ) EBITDA 198,232 191,103

Net Cash / (debt)

This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company's leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.

Net cash/debt is calculated in the following manner:

Net cash= Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current) + Fixed income investments held to maturity - Borrowings (Current and Non-current).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At March 31, 2017 2016 Cash and cash equivalents 427,619 531,762 Other current investments 1,613,665 2,036,183 Fixed income investments held to maturity 316,003 367,834 Borrowings - current and non-current (708,231 ) (999,622 ) Net cash / (debt) 1,649,056 1,936,157

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.

Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:

Free cash flow = Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures.