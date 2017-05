Tenaris Files 2016 Form 20-F

LUXEMBOURG--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Tenaris S.A. ( NYSE : TS) ( BAE : TS) ( BMV : TS) ( MILAN : TEN) ("Tenaris") announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website at www.sec.gov and from Tenaris's website at www.tenaris.com/investors. Holders of Tenaris's shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, through our website at http://ir.tenaris.com/investorkit.cfm.

