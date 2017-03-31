Tenaris Files Annual Report 2016 and Convenes Annual General Meetings of Shareholders

LUXEMBOURG--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - Tenaris S.A. ( NYSE : TS) ( BAE : TS) ( BMV : TS) ( MILAN : TEN) announces that it has filed today its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2016, with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and has submitted such report to the other securities regulators of the markets where its securities are listed. Tenaris also published the convening notice to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on May 3, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. (Luxembourg time) at Tenaris's registered office, located at 29, avenue de la Porte-Neuve, 3rd Floor, L-2227 Luxembourg. The annual report and the convening notice (which includes the agenda for the meeting and the procedures for attending and/or voting at the meeting) can be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website at www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam. In addition, these documents, together with the total number of shares and voting rights as of the date of the convening notice, and the proxy materials for the meeting (which include the shareholder meeting brochure and proxy statement with reports on each item of the agenda for the meeting and draft resolutions proposed to be adopted at the meeting, and the forms required for purposes of participating and/or voting at the meeting), may be obtained free of charge from Tenaris's website at www.tenaris.com/investors, or at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.