Tenna Joins LoRa Alliance to Accelerate Internet of Things Solution Based Physical Asset Management Deployments

EDISON, NJ--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - Tenna, the technology company that empowers construction companies to find more value across their inventory of equipment, vehicles and physical assets, today announced it has become a member of the LoRa Alliance™, one of the fastest growing Internet of Things (IoT) alliances with over 500 members. This membership will help Tenna™ accelerate its IoT solution deployments, using the LoRaWAN™ standard for long range wide area networking for customers' construction sites, thereby taking a further step in helping customers in the digital transformation from the physical to digital worksites.

The LoRa Alliance™ is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the interoperability and standardization of the LoRaWAN™ low-power wide area network (LPWAN) technology that drives the success of the IoT. The LoRaWAN standard is a LPWAN specification intended for wireless battery-operated devices in a regional, national or global network. LoRaWAN technology provides seamless interoperability among smart devices without the need for complex local network installations, and empowers users, developers, and businesses, enabling the seamless rollout of IoT solutions.

Tenna™ will use the LoRaWAN protocol to offer cost effective solutions for the management of information flow in and between construction sites. Tenna's implementation of LoRaWAN technology will provide wireless connectivity for the sensor-enabled physical asset management devices, LoRaWAN GPS trackers, currently in development by Tenna. Construction sites, operated by Tenna customers, will feature plug-and-play temporary or permanent long distance radio networks -- without the need for any training or radio licensing -- working completely out of the box. This simplicity enables reduction in radio costs, which translates to savings for Tenna customers. Tenna's LoRaWAN GPS tracking devices leverage long range, low power wireless platforms to deliver critical information, no matter where assets travel.

"We're excited to join the LoRa Alliance and to be at the forefront of deploying this new wireless technology," said Mike Cook, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product, Tenna. "The LoRaWAN standard unlocks tremendous value at a low cost for Tenna customers and, as a result, we look forward to helping our customers solve the challenges of working with and managing a distributed and variegated fleet of assets -- all while unleashing the power of IoT as they embrace their digital transformation."

Tenna's LoRaWAN GPS trackers are built to run on emerging LoRaWAN carrier networks, enabling Tenna customers to receive messages from their LoRaWAN trackers when the trackers are far away from their project sites. With LoRaWAN technology, extremely low power budgets are required, allowing customers to deploy Tenna Asset Trackers with batteries that will last over five years.

"As our membership grows, so does our portfolio of LoRaWAN use cases," said Geoff Mulligan, chairman of the LoRa Alliance. "We're pleased to welcome Tenna to the Alliance and learn how it is applying the benefits of the LoRaWAN standard to the construction industry. Tenna offers yet another example of the versatility and broad applicability for LoRaWAN LPWAN networking technology."

About LoRa Alliance™

The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that has grown to over 500 members since its inception in March 2015, becoming one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector. Its members closely collaborate and share experiences to promote the LoRaWAN protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. With the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a certification program to guarantee interoperability, the LoRaWAN protocol has already been deployed by major mobile network operators globally, with continuing wide expansion ongoing. For information about joining the LoRa Alliance, please visit http://www.loraalliance.org/join.

About the LoRaWAN™ Standard

The technology used in a LoRaWAN network is designed to connect low-cost, battery-operated sensors over long distances in harsh environments that were previously too challenging or cost prohibitive to connect. With its unique penetration capability, a LoRaWAN gateway deployed on a building or tower can connect to sensors more than 10 kilometers away, or to water meters deployed underground or in basements. The LoRaWAN standard offers unique and unequaled benefits in terms of bi-directionality, security, mobility and accurate localization that are not addressed by other LPWAN technologies. These benefits are enabling the diverse use cases and business models that continue to grow deployments of LoRaWAN-based IoT networks globally. For more information, please visit http://www.lora-alliance.org/what-is-lora.

Tenna™ Asset Management Solutions

As an innovative technology company, Tenna uses Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-based technology to deliver intelligent and autonomous industrial asset tracking and analytics to industrial organizations looking to take control of their inventory's hidden value.

Tenna's asset software and tracking devices allow companies to manage the entire inventory on one consolidated system. With Tenna's comprehensive range of QR code, RFID tracking, cellular and LoRaWAN GPS asset tracking solutions, companies can monitor every kind of tool, machine or vehicle -- all on one convenient asset tracker dashboard. Organizations can also find more efficiency by not paying for multiple equipment tracking systems.

About Tenna™

Tenna, www.tenna.com, is an Internet of Things (IoT) technology company that helps industrial organizations find more value from their equipment and physical assets. Tenna delivers comprehensive industrial asset tracking and analytics to clients in construction, equipment rental, logistics, transportation and utilities who seek to control and optimize their business. Clients rely on Tenna solutions to track and manage inventories of critical equipment, vehicles and materials, and gain increased control and maximum efficiency of their physical assets. Follow us on Twitter, join the discussion on the Tenna Blog and connect with Tenna on LinkedIn Facebook and YouTube.

