Tennessee Fab Shop Switches Gears with Jet Edge Waterjet Cutting Machine

Racing Pit Box Manufacturer Murrco Fabrication Opens Waterjet Job Shop, Extends Customer Base Off Racetrack

FRANKLIN, TN--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - For years Murrco Fabrication's competition pit boxes have been the go-to tool cart for Saturday night racers. Now the Nashville area metal fabricator is extending its business beyond the motorsports industry with the opening of a new waterjet job shop cutting service.

Since launching its waterjet cutting service in August 2016, Murrco has fast become the waterjet shop of choice for Nashville area home builders trying to keep pace with the city's roaring housing boom. Murrco has been running its waterjet at a breakneck pace cutting primarily ornamental iron products, including handrails, custom mailboxes, street signs and much more. The company also is cutting a variety of racecar parts for local teams, as well as parts for its Murrco signature pit boxes.

Murrco equipped its waterjet shop with a brand new industrial CNC waterjet cutting system built by Jet Edge in St. Michael, Minnesota. The Jet Edge machine is capable of cutting precision parts from virtually any material and can accommodate sheet sizes up to 5'X13'. It cuts parts with a 55,000 psi supersonic jet of water mixed with garnet abrasive, leaving a sanded smooth edge with no burrs, slag or heat affected zone (HAZ). Murrco powers its waterjet with a Jet Edge hydraulic intensifier pump. It fitted its waterjet system with IGEMS waterjet software for optimal CAD/CAM/Nesting performance, and is using dtiCORE™ diamond orifices and diamond guard filters from Diamond Technology Innovations (DTI). When paired with a Diamond Guard Filter, dtiCORE™ Diamonds maximize cut quality and eliminate unnecessary down time to achieve unparalleled reliability.

Mike Murray, Murrco's president/owner, decided to add waterjet cutting services to his one-man fab shop after noticing a growing demand for the service from his customer base, which had already grown beyond the racing industry thanks to Murrco's reputation for quality, service, and fair pricing.

"The waterjet service market is booming and I wanted to get involved and establish myself and my company as a waterjet service provider," he said. "I plan on using my Jet Edge waterjet to provide quality and accurate parts and products in a job shop environment. As time goes on, I'm sure some new products will be added to Murrco's racing product line. Production type work in the motorsports industry is the goal."

Waterjet's ability to cut an endless array of materials and its reach into multiple industries were very attractive to Murray, whose business sustained the Great Recession and is now benefitting from the rebounding economy.

"Having waterjet cutting services in-house opens up a wide array of possibilities and new markets for Murrco," he said. "I have cut parts from aluminum, mild steel, graphite and wood. The thickest I have cut has been 2" thick mild steel, and it was amazing how well the finished product turned out."

While Murrco's waterjet shop has been keeping Murray busy, he still finds time now and then to trade his shop apron for a fire suit. Murray races in several late model competitions, including the All-American 400 in Nashville, where he drove his #48 Chevrolet with sponsorship from waterjet industry leaders Jet Edge, Choice Waterjet, DTI and IGEMS in the 100-lap late model race. Racing is family sport for the Murrays, with son Michael serving as chief engineer and Matthew serving as crew chief. Murray's wife and daughters-in-law never miss a race.

"I have been involved in racing for about 40 years," Murray said, noting that he also plans to use his waterjet to help improve his team's performance on the racetrack.

"We're excited to have Jet Edge on our team," he continued. "Having a waterjet broadens our imagination of the things that we can make in house for the car."

Murray said he is very happy with his decision to go with a Jet Edge waterjet cutting system.

"Why did I choose Jet Edge? All you have to do is research your options when it comes to a waterjet company," he said. "When I decided that I wanted a waterjet, I researched for about 14 months. Reading, talking to those that owned waterjets and more reading. Jet Edge offered everything, quality, service, options and competitive pricing. The IGEMS software is so easy to learn and has endless options for operation.

"I made the right choice and would put my waterjet up against anything on the market. You can't beat service after the sale, and that is what Jet Edge delivers. The experience I have so far has been great, not only with the equipment but also with the support they offer. My experience with Jet Edge so far has been two thumbs up! I would recommend them to the guy like myself that is just now entering the market and to the big manufacturers that are looking for ways to cut cost and improve productivity. Anyone reading this can feel free to call me with any questions on my waterjet on a personal level."

Find Out More

For more information about Murrco Fabrication Inc., e-mail mike@murrco.com or call 1-615-599-0444.

For more information about Jet Edge, visit www.jetedge.com or call 1-763-497-8700.

For more information about DTI, visit www.dtiINSIDE.com or call 1-360.866.1337.

For more information about IGEMS waterjet software, visit www.igems.se or call +46 (0)768 17 98 49.

For more information about Choice Waterjet Parts, visit www.choicewaterjetparts.com or call 1-763-497-8735.

About Jet Edge

Established in 1984, Jet Edge is a global designer and manufacturer of waterjet systems for precision cutting, surface preparation and coating removal. Jet Edge systems are used around the world in a broad range of industries, from the world's leading airlines to automotive, aerospace, industrial manufacturers, machine and job shops.

