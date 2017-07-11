TenneT Holding BV: Post Stabilisation Notice

ARNHEM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) -

11th July 2017

TenneT Holding B.V.

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: TenneT Holding B.V. Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 / EUR 500,000,000 Description: 0.75% June 2025 / 1.375% June 2029 Offer price: 99.268 / 99.748 Stabilising Managers: ABN Amro, HSBC, SMBC Nikko

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction