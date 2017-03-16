Tensoft Launches SaaS Offering for Technology Companies with Design Win Models

DemandOps Delivers Intelligent Order-to-Cash, Returns and Distributor Management

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Tensoft Inc., www.tensoft.com a leading end-to-end Cloud ERP provider for software and technology companies, announced today the launch of Tensoft DemandOps. This purpose-built SaaS application for high tech product companies is designed to alleviate sales operations constraints; improve customer service; provide insight into what inventory distributors have on hand at any time; and enable them to compare to forecast for an accurate overall view of demand.

Available on its own, or bundled with the Tensoft Fabless Semiconductor Management (FSM) solution, Tensoft DemandOps provides seamless integration with Tensoft cloud apps and Microsoft Dynamics ERP, including Dynamics 365. It provides distributor-based demand management functionality including:

Flexible management of customer shipping terms, enter quotes and multiple quotes on the same order, including quotes by line. DemandOps stratifies order channels across sales operations.

Easy identification of end customers on an order. DemandOps solves the critical issue when a distributor purchases solely for one end customer, as opposed to buying for a generic resale opportunity.

Integration of distributor point of sale data (the information about what distributors have sold to their customers). DemandOps embraces distributor sell to and through relationships, including managing price guarantees, credit management for sales to specific customers and stock rotation support.

"For a typical high tech product company, the value chain may go from finished product, to distributor, to electronic equipment manufacturer, to an appliance or product customer, and then eventually to an end customer," said Bob Scarborough, Tensoft President and CEO. "It's critical to capture the demand signals all the way from start to finish. And, it's also critical to support the requirements that come with a distributor go to market model. Neither of these are built into standard ERP order-to-cash functionality. These are some of the industry-specific processes that Tensoft DemandOps is designed to manage."

This solution is available now as a worldwide subscription, either independently or bundled with Tensoft's operations and supply chain applications. To learn more, please visit www.tensoft.com, or contact solutions@tensoft.com or 888.450.4030 x411.

About Tensoft

Tensoft provides modern business applications across industry-specific lifecycle processes for the semiconductor, technology and software industries. Tensoft's business-ready solutions extend broad, horizontal ERP functionality solving vertically demanding, high-tech needs. For over 20 years, technology companies worldwide have relied on Tensoft software and cloud-based services to power and improve operations. Tensoft is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, go to www.tensoft.com or call (888) 450-4030 x406.