Tentative agreement reached between CUPE 4155 and the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien

L'ORIGNAL, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 11, 2017) - A tentative agreement has been reached between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 4155, representing 250 education workers, and their employer, the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien (CSDCEO).

The workers have been on strike since February 7th.

No details of the agreement will be released until the members have had an opportunity to review and ratify the tentative deal. Ratification meetings will be scheduled Monday, February 13th.