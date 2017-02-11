News Room
Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

February 11, 2017 16:00 ET

Tentative agreement reached between CUPE 4155 and the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien

L'ORIGNAL, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 11, 2017) - A tentative agreement has been reached between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 4155, representing 250 education workers, and their employer, the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien (CSDCEO).

The workers have been on strike since February 7th.

No details of the agreement will be released until the members have had an opportunity to review and ratify the tentative deal. Ratification meetings will be scheduled Monday, February 13th.

Contact Information

  • Jacynthe Barbeau
    CUPE national representative
    819-351-2704

    Andrea Addario
    CUPE Communications
    416-738-4329

    Mary Unan
    CUPE Communications
    647-390-9839

News Room
 