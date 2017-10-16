Teradata Teams with Dataguise to Power Enterprise Data Security & Compliance

Teradata UDA and IntelliCloud Customers Leverage Award-Winning Data-Centric Audit & Protection (DCAP) Technology

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Dataguise, a leader in data-centric audit and protection (DCAP), today announced that Teradata has furthered its alliance with Dataguise to deliver DgSecure software to its global enterprise customer base. As a Dataguise partner, Teradata will benefit from Dataguise sales and engineering support for mutual customer accounts leveraging DgSecure for Teradata UDA and IntelliCloud deployments.

Dataguise DgSecure simplifies data security regulatory compliance quickly and easily with an out-of-the-box solution that is administrator friendly and eliminates the need to program -- saving time, resources, compliance costs, and complication. The solution allows for the identification of all personal and sensitive data, including names, identification numbers, location data, online identifiers or factors specific to the physical, physiological, genetic, mental, economic, cultural, or social identity of a natural person using a combination of machine learning and behavioral analytics so that organizations can be confident in the results. DgSecure then provides the ability to protect, monitor, and regularly audit this information.

"The wave of IT security breaches continue to threaten organizations globally, moving businesses to reinforce existing defensive actions against such attacks," said Jay Irwin, Director of the Teradata Center for Enterprise Security. "Thanks to advances in enterprise security and compliance provided by Dataguise, these concerns can be further minimized. We value our partnership with Dataguise where the company's data-centric audit and protection platform will add value to Teradata customer defense and data protection strategies."

With this partnership, Dataguise furthers its support for companies across the industry spectrum to quickly comply with best practice and regulatory standards that require oversight of sensitive information. The product's seamless integration with Teradata's Unified Data Architecture (UDA), which includes Teradata DB, Hadoop, and Aster, will provide a powerful layer of protection for customers. Combined with Teradata UDA or the IntelliCloud managed cloud offering, Dataguise enables the most complete use of corporate data in analytics and sophisticated workload management under a comprehensive data security layer. The expanded support ensures end-to-end data protection as well as compliance with corporate, industry and government mandates.

"Enterprise data security is a top priority at the highest levels of government and corporate leaders around the world," said JT Sison, VP, Business Development & Marketing. "Expanding on our deep relationship with Teradata, UDA and IntelliCloud administrators reviewing data security requirements for their organizations understand the value of our powerful data-centric audit and protection platform to locate, protect, and monitor sensitive data. Our Teradata certified solution delivers comprehensive capabilities in an easy-to-deploy, programming-free format that requires minimal time to install and manage, making it the quickest route to complying with the most onerous security and compliance concerns."

