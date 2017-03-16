TeraGo Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX:TGO) (www.terago.ca), announces that after three years as TeraGo's Chief Financial Officer, Joe Prodan is leaving TeraGo to pursue outside interests. "On behalf of the TeraGo team and the Board of Directors, I wish to thank Joe for his many contributions to the Company and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours," said Tony Ciciretto, President and Chief Executive Officer, TeraGo.

Mr. Ciciretto continued, "We built a strong team under Joe that manage our financial functions. Therefore in the interim, Jeffrey Yim, Vice President Corporate Development and Finance will continue to lead the Finance team at TeraGo." Joe's departure is effective today and a search will begin immediately for his successor.

About TeraGo

TeraGo provides businesses across Canada and globally with network and voice services, data center services and enterprise infrastructure cloud services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, nine data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, Ottawa, Kelowna, Winnipeg, St. Louis and Newport, United Kingdom, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves approximately 4,000 business customers in 46 major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg. TeraGo Networks is a Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) and is recognized as a Canadian Telecommunications Employer of Choice for 2016. TeraGo Networks was also recognized by IDC as a Major Player in MarketScape Cloud Vendor Assessment.