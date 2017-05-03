Teranga Gold Announces Effective Date of 1 for 5 Share Consolidation

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ)(ASX:TGZ) is pleased to announce that the 1 for 5 consolidation of its common shares ("Common Shares") that was approved at the recent annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders"), will be effective on May 5, 2017. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on a post-consolidation basis on May 8, 2017.

Information for Holders of Common Shares

The Company will shortly mail a letter of transmittal ("Letter of Transmittal") to its registered holders of Common Shares which must be completed and returned to Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") at the address specified in the Letter of Transmittal, together with their share certificates for the pre-consolidation Common Shares, in order to receive share certificates for the relevant number of post-consolidation Common Shares to which they are entitled to receive. Questions on how to complete the Letter of Transmittal, or requests for additional copies of the Letter of Transmittal, may be directed to Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 or by e-mail to corporateactions@computershare.com. A copy of the Letter of Transmittal may also be obtained from the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or from the Company's website at www.terangagold.com.

Shareholders that hold their Common Shares through a broker, trust company or other intermediary do not need to complete and submit a Letter of Transmittal, as their intermediary will make arrangements on their behalf for their accounts to be updated for the relevant number of post-consolidation Common Shares that they beneficially hold, or Chess Depository Interests ("CDI's"), as applicable.

Information for Holders of Chess Depository Interests

Holders of CDI's do not need to complete and submit a Letter of Transmittal, as their intermediary will make arrangements on their behalf for their accounts to be updated for the relevant number of post-consolidation CDI's that they beneficially hold. Teranga advises the key dates for the consolidation for holders of CDIs listed on the ASX are as follows:

Key Event Indicative Date Last day for trading in pre-Consolidation CDIs 5 May 2017 Trading in post-Consolidation CDIs on a deferred settlement basis commences 8 May 2017 Last day for Computershare Australia to register transfers on a pre-Consolidation basis (Record Date) 9 May 2017 First day for Computershare Australia to send notice of consolidation to each CDI holder 10 May 2017 First day for Computershare Australia to register CDIs on a post-consolidation basis First day for issue of holding statements and new certificates Issue date. Deferred settlement market ends. 16 May 2017 Last day for CDIs to be entered into the CDI holders holdings Last day for Computershare Australia to send notice of consolidation to each CDI holder

Teranga will notify the market if there are any changes to these timetables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Teranga's future growth, results of operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "potential", "belief", "believe", "expects", "potential" or "potentially", "estimates", "estimated", "plans", trends", "anticipated", "ability" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "should", "would", or "will" have been used to identify such forward looking information. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations, future economic conditions and anticipated courses of action. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Teranga cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. and courses of action. Teranga cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Teranga, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Teranga's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2017, and in other filings of Teranga with securities and regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Teranga does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change. Nothing in this report should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Teranga securities. All references to Teranga include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

About Teranga

Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of more than 5,000km2 of land located on prospective gold belts.

Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 1.2 million ounces of gold from its operations in Senegal. Following its recent acquisition of Gryphon Minerals, the Company is fast-tracking the completion of a feasibility study for the Banfora Project. Concurrent with its production and development activities, exploration programs are underway to seek to increase the Company's reserve base through resource conversion and making new discoveries. Teranga has a strong balance sheet and the financial flexibility to continue to grow its business.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with the highest international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. Teranga is a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report. The Company's 2015 responsibility report, which is available at www.terangagold.com/2015responsibilityreport, is prepared in accordance with its commitments under the United Nations Global Compact and in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative guidelines.