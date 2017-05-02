Teranga Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ)(ASX:TGZ) announced that all nominee directors listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 3, 2017 were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Toronto, Ontario. At this Meeting, 311,621,281 shares were voted, representing 58.06% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. All matters put forward for consideration by shareholders at the Meeting were approved, the voting results are set out below:

Election of Directors

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Alan R. Hill 280,352,553 95.42 13,471,746 4.58 Richard S. Young 291,187,615 99.10 2,635,394 0.90 Christopher R. Lattanzi 292,003,959 99.38 1,820,340 0.62 Jendayi E. Frazer 292,174,009 99.44 1,649,000 0.56 Edward Goldenberg 207,696,122 70.69 86,128,177 29.31 David J. Mimran 290,918,718 99.01 2,904,291 0.99 Alan R. Thomas 290,814,669 98.98 3,009,630 1.02 Frank D. Wheatley 290,777,702 98.96 3,046,597 1.04 William J. Biggar 280,845,923 95.58 12,977,086 4.42

Appointment of Auditor

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Ernst & Young LLP 311,073,308 99.88 384,797 0.12

Re-approval of Stock Option Plan

Item Votes For % Votes For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Stock Option Incentive Plan Resolution 287,548,179 97.86 6,300,935 2.14

Approval of the Proposed Share Consolidation

Item Votes For % Votes For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Proposed Share Consolidation Resolution 308,916,780 99.14 2,683,500 0.86

About Teranga

Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of more than 5,000km2 of land located on prospective gold belts.

Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 1.2 million ounces of gold from its operations in Senegal. Following its recent acquisition of Gryphon Minerals, the Company is fast-tracking the completion of a feasibility study for the Banfora Project. Concurrent with its production and development activities, exploration programs are underway to seek to increase the Company's reserve base through resource conversion and making major new discoveries. Teranga has a strong balance sheet and the financial flexibility to continue to grow its business.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with the highest international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. Teranga is a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report. The Company's 2015 responsibility report, which is available at www.terangagold.com/2015responsibilityreport, is prepared in accordance with its commitments under the United Nations Global Compact and in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative guidelines.