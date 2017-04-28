Teranga Gold Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Scheduled for May 2, 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ)(ASX:TGZ) announced today that it will host Teranga's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. ET at the TMX Broadcast Centre in The Exchange Tower located at 130 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario.

Those wishing to listen to the live event can access the conference call and webcast as follows:

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. ET Telephone: Toll-Free: +1 (877) 291-4570 Local or International: +1 (647) 788-4919 Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call. Webcast: The webcast can be accessed on the Company's website at www.terangagold.com/AGM2017 Replay: The conference call replay will be available for two weeks after the call by dialing +1 (416) 621-4642 or toll-free at +1 (800) 585-8367 and entering the conference ID 16172333. Note: The slide presentation will be available for download at http://www.terangagold.com/ for simultaneous viewing during the call.

About Teranga

Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of more than 5,000km2 of land located on prospective gold belts.

Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 1.2 million ounces of gold from its operations in Senegal. Following its recent acquisition of Gryphon Minerals, the Company is fast-tracking the completion of a feasibility study for the Banfora Project. Concurrent with its production and development activities, exploration programs are underway to seek to increase the Company's reserve base through resource conversion and making major new discoveries. Teranga has a strong balance sheet and the financial flexibility to continue to grow its business.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with the highest international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. Teranga is a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report. The Company's 2015 responsibility report, which is available at www.terangagold.com/2015responsibilityreport, is prepared in accordance with its commitments under the United Nations Global Compact and in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative guidelines.