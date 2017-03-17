Teranga Gold Reports a Fatality at Sabodala Gold Mine

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ) (ASX:TGZ) regrets to announce the fatality of an employee at the Company's Sabodala Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

"All of us at Teranga Gold are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Moussa Cissokho, who has been working at Sabodala since 2011," said Richard Young, President and CEO, Teranga.

Mr. Cissokho was fatally injured earlier today while working in the process plant. Teranga is working with local regulatory authorities to determine the cause of the incident. The Company has also commenced its own internal investigation.

The safety and well-being of Teranga employees is of paramount importance to the Company. Counseling and assistance has been offered to Mr. Cissokho's family and employees. The fatality is the first to occur at the Sabodala Gold Mine since commencement of operations in 2009.