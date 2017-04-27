Teranga Gold Reports Strong Q1 2017 Production and Financial Results

Organic growth prospects advancing with the completion of the Banfora feasibility study on track for mid-year and two gold discoveries at Golden Hill

(All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated)

Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ)(ASX:TGZ) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

"2017 is off to a strong start, with first quarter production ahead of schedule against the full year mine plan. We are on track for a similar, if not better, year than 2016 which was a record for us in terms of production," stated Richard Young, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In 2016, Teranga reported the highest gold production and lowest unit costs in the Company's history, helped in large part by an exceptional first quarter that benefitted from high grade material deferral from 2015.

Added Mr. Young, "While we remain focused on delivering maximum value at our flagship producing asset, the Sabodala gold mine in Senegal, the real excitement across the Company is due to the progress we are making on Banfora and our organic growth prospects. We remain on schedule to complete the feasibility study for our Banfora development project by mid-year. Furthermore, we have had very encouraging exploration results on our Golden Hill exploration property, as well as on both of our Sabodala and Banfora mine licenses."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to shareholders of $5.6 million or $0.01 per share

EBITDA (1) of $21.9 million

of $21.9 million Operating activities generated cash inflows of $21.3 million

Strong balance sheet maintained with cash and cash equivalents of $94.5 million

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Gold production of 56,903 ounces is ahead of full year mine plan

Record mill throughput

Cost of sales per ounce, total cash costs per ounce (1) and all-in sustaining costs (excluding non-cash inventory movements and amortized advanced royalty costs) per ounce (1) were within the Company's full year guidance ranges

and all-in sustaining costs (excluding non-cash inventory movements and amortized advanced royalty costs) per ounce were within the Company's full year guidance ranges Received 2017 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Environmental & Social Responsibility Award

ORGANIC GROWTH HIGHLIGHTS

Reported exploration results in Burkina Faso include: two gold discoveries at Golden Hill, and completion of reserve confirmation program and initiation of an exploration program at Banfora

In Senegal, the Company announced two consecutive rounds of positive drilling results at Niakafiri on the Sabodala mine license

The Company remains on track to deliver, by mid-year, both a NI 43-101 technical report for its Banfora gold development project in Burkina Faso and an updated company-wide mineral resource and mineral reserve statement

FINANCIAL & OPERATING SUMMARY HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended March 31, Financial Data 2017 2016 Change Revenue ($000's) 70,322 79,198 (11%) Cost of sales ($000's) (54,458) (52,531) 4% Profit attributable to shareholders of Teranga ($000's) 5,592 7,812 (28%) Per share ($) 0.01 0.02 (48%) EBITDA1 ($000's) 21,874 28,968 (24%) Operating cash flow ($000's) 21,258 24,143 (12%) Sustaining capital expenditures (before deferred stripping) ($000's) 5,317 11,333 (53%) Capitalized deferred stripping - sustaining ($000's) 11,600 3,049 280% Growth capital expenditures ($000's) 2,198 - N/A Three months ended March 31, Operating Data 2017 2016 Change Gold Produced (oz) 56,903 70,727 (20%) Gold Sold (oz) 57,271 67,672 (15%) Average realized gold price1 ($ per oz) 1,226 1,169 5% Cost of sales per ounce ($ per oz sold) 951 776 22% Total cash costs1 ($ per oz sold) 722 568 27% All-in sustaining costs (excluding cash / (non-cash) inventory movements and amortized advanced royalty costs)1 ($ per oz sold) 939 801 17% Notes to Table: 1 This is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have a standard meaning under IFRS. Please refer to Non-IFRS Performance Measures at the end of this Press Release.

2017 CATALYSTS

Banfora gold project : Following completion of a NI 43-101 technical report targeted for mid-year, the Company's board of directors will assess project economics in advance of a potential construction and financing decision in the second half of 2017.

: Following completion of a NI 43-101 technical report targeted for mid-year, the Company's board of directors will assess project economics in advance of a potential construction and financing decision in the second half of 2017. Multi-jurisdictional exploration programs: Based on positive results to date, exploration expenditures are expected to be at the upper end of guidance range of $12-$15 million, Teranga is focused on increasing both its reserve and resource base and its likelihood of an exploration discovery in three major gold regions: Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal.

Based on positive results to date, exploration expenditures are expected to be at the upper end of guidance range of $12-$15 million, Teranga is focused on increasing both its reserve and resource base and its likelihood of an exploration discovery in three major gold regions: Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal. Mid-year resource and reserve update: The Company will issue a mid-year resource and reserve update, which will include Banfora and the recent drill results at Sabodala.

The Company will issue a mid-year resource and reserve update, which will include Banfora and the recent drill results at Sabodala. Continued strong operational performance at Sabodala: The Company's outlook for 2017 production of between 205,000 and 225,000 ounces of gold and all-in sustaining costs (excluding non-cash inventory movements and amortized advanced royalty costs) per ounce(1) of $900-$975, is enhanced by a de-risked profile following the completion of a mill optimization, the implementation of new grade control procedures and the build-up of high-grade inventory.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

About Teranga

Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of more than 5,000km2 of land located on prospective gold belts.

Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 1.2 million ounces of gold from its operations in Senegal. Following its recent acquisition of Gryphon Minerals, the Company is fast-tracking the completion of a feasibility study for the Banfora Project. Concurrent with its production and development activities, exploration programs are underway to seek to increase the Company's reserve base through resource conversion and making major new discoveries. Teranga has a strong balance sheet and the financial flexibility to continue to grow its business.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with the highest international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. Teranga is a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report. The Company's 2015 responsibility report, which is available at www.terangagold.com/2015responsibilityreport, is prepared in accordance with its commitments under the United Nations Global Compact and in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative guidelines.