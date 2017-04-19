Teranga Gold Schedules First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for April 27, 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ)(ASX:TGZ) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2017 financial and operating results on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET. The release will be followed by a conference call and audio webcast later that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. where management will review the Company's results and discuss the quarter's highlights.

Those wishing to listen can access the live conference call and webcast as follows:

Date & Time: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET Telephone: Toll-free +1-877-291-4570 Local of International +1-647-788-4919 Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call. Webcast: The webcast can be accessed on Teranga's website at www.terangagold.com/q12017. Replay: The conference call replay will be available for two weeks after the call by dialing +1-416-621-4642 or toll-free at +1-800-585-8367 and entering the conference ID 8769805. Note: The slide presentation will be available for download at www.terangagold.com for simultaneous viewing during the call.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of more than 5,000km2 of land located on prospective gold belts.

Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 1.2 million ounces of gold from its operations in Senegal. Following its recent acquisition of Gryphon Minerals, the Company is fast-tracking the completion of a feasibility study for the Banfora Project. Concurrent with its production and development activities, exploration programs are underway to seek to increase the Company's reserve base through resource conversion and making new discoveries. Teranga has a strong balance sheet and the financial flexibility to continue to grow its business.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with the highest international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. Teranga is a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report. Teranga's 2015 responsibility report, which is available on the Company's website, is prepared in accordance with its commitments under the United Nations Global Compact and in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative guidelines.