TeraRecon Delivers Virtualization Upgrade with VP CUDA

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - TeraRecon (www.terarecon.com), a leader in advanced visualization and enterprise medical image viewing solutions, releases support for virtualization of their iNtuition™ platform. All new customer systems include the Volume Pro® (VP) CUDA® interface layer as standard, readying the platform for nVidia CUDA® GPUs and eliminating the need for previously required proprietary hardware.

Today, TeraRecon is the only enterprise advanced visualization company in the world that leverages the CUDA interface. Its pristine legacy of high performance rendering servers made the use of this new technology a near drop-in. With 4 to 20-times improved performance of its industry leading Volume Pro ASIC-based rendering technology, the company has just begun offering its customers VP CUDA interface as a remarkably affordable way to achieve even higher performance from the same iNtuition solution.

With a technology upgrade program for install base customers, TeraRecon is easing the transition to the virtual computing environment. Existing customers can purchase TeraRecon's VP CUDA interface layer and upgrade their own hardware to bring their entire viewing architecture to a new level of unmatched performance.

TeraRecon customer, Josh Tan, of Wake Forest University's Baptist Medical Center stated, "Our testing has shown a 30% faster load time for images in addition to better bandwidth and memory utilization. We have observed faster rotation, scrolling, and segmenting through 2D and 3D images, as well as faster 3D reconstruction."

VP CUDA also supports expansion as an AI-ready platform by providing a future-thinking architecture for the TeraRecon Within Image Analysis (WIA™) Cloud prototype. With the demands of running multiple machine learning application engines simultaneously, WIA Cloud will be fully supported by the processing power of VP CUDA.

About TeraRecon (www.terarecon.com)

TeraRecon is the largest independent, vendor neutral medical image viewing solution provider with a focus on advanced image processing innovation. TeraRecon iNtuition and iNteract+ solutions advance the accessibility, performance, clinical functionality and medical imaging workflow throughout many areas of the healthcare ecosystem. The company provides world class advanced visualization 3D post-processing tools, as well as a spectrum of enterprise medical image viewing, diagnostic interpretation, image sharing, interoperability and collaboration solutions. TeraRecon is a privately-held company with its world headquarters in Foster City, California with major offices in Acton, MA, Durham, NC, Frankfurt, Germany and Tokyo, Japan.