Termites Take Biggest Bite Out of Cities in Alabama, Florida and Texas

Mobile, Ala. named No. 1 on top termite cities list from Terminix®, Florida claims four spots

MEMPHIS, TN--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - With spring showers scheduled to arrive early this year, termites could soon be on the move in Terminix's top 15 most-infested cities. These pests are present across the nation, but Terminix revealed that residents of Mobile, Ala. reported the most cases of termite infestations in 2016, followed by three cities in Texas and four in Florida.

"We consistently see higher levels of termite activity in the southern United States, particularly in and around coastal cities where the weather is damp and humid -- the perfect environment for a growing termite colony," said Paul Curtis, manager of technical services for Terminix.

The high number of infestations in Florida, an ideal termite environment, can also be attributed to the presence of six invasive species, including the Formosan subterranean termite, Asian subterranean termite and West Indian drywood termite. Pest Control Technology reported that researchers from the University of Florida predict these species will continue to expand, potentially impacting half of the structures in South Florida by the year 2040.

Terminix identified 15 cities across the country that should be on alert for termites in 2017, as they experienced the highest number of infestations last year*:

Mobile, Ala. San Antonio, Texas Memphis, Tenn. Tampa, Fla. Miami, Fla. Los Angeles, Calif. Orlando , Fla. Jacksonville, Fla. Dallas, Texas Baton Rouge, La. Houston, Texas Oklahoma City, Okla. San Diego, Calif. Philadelphia, Pa. Little Rock, Ark.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, each year in the United States, termite infestations impact more than 600,000 homes. They cause roughly $5 billion in damage and repairs for homeowners. The cost of termite damage is rarely covered by insurance plans, so many homeowners are left to foot the bill on their own.

To prevent termites from chewing through their wallets, homeowners should be on the look-out for signs of an infestation, including termite droppings, discarded wings, hollow or damaged wood, and mud tubes -- pencil-sized dirt tunnels -- near the bases of homes.

Prior to encountering one of these signs, there are several preventive measures homeowners can take to help reduce the risk of an infestation. Terminix suggests these four strategies:

Trim all shrubbery near home exteriors to allow airflow and quickly dry damp areas

Use products such as synthetic mulch or pea gravel when landscaping

Properly maintain home exteriors to prevent water from leaking into wooden siding and windows

Ensure crawl spaces are properly ventilated to minimize the amount of moisture around floor joists and subflooring

Homeowners with concerns about termite activity or signs of an infestation can contact the pest management professionals at Terminix to schedule a free initial inspection. If an infestation is confirmed, Terminix will recommend a Bait Defend System, Liquid Defend System or Tent Defend System treatment. Following a completed treatment plan, and if the property qualifies, homeowners may be protected against future infestations by the Terminix Ultimate Protection Guarantee.

For more information on available termite services, visit Terminix.com or call your local Terminix branch.

*This ranking was created by compiling termite-specific service data from more than 300 Terminix branches across the country. The rankings represent branch service areas with the highest volume of termite services throughout 2016.

