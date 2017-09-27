Terra Firma Capital Corporation Announces Repayment of Convertible Debentures

All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 27, 2017) - Terra Firma Capital Corporation (TSX VENTURE:TII) ("Terra Firma" or the "Company"), a real estate finance company, is pleased to announce that, on September 12, 2017, it repaid in cash, all outstanding convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") in aggregate principal amount of $10,850,000 plus all accrued and unpaid interest owed. The Debentures carried interest at an annual rate of 7%, payable quarterly, and were to mature on September 27, 2017.

About Terra Firma

Terra Firma is a full service, publicly traded real estate finance company that provides customized equity and debt solutions to the real estate industry. Our focus is to arrange and provide financing with flexible terms to property owners looking to improve or add to their existing real estate assets but who may be limited by conventional bank financing, as well as to invest in quality commercial and residential developments by proven real estate developers. Terra Firma offers a full spectrum of real estate financing under the guidance of strict corporate governance, clarity and transparency. For further information please visit Terra Firma's website at www.tfcc.ca.

