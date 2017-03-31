Terra Tech Corp Reports Record Revenues for Year End December 31, 2016 and Issues Revenue Guidance for 2017 of $38 - $40 Million

154% revenue growth year-over-year for full year 2016; 229% revenue growth quarter-over-quarter for Q4 2016

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Terra Tech Corp. ( OTCQX : TRTC) ("Terra Tech" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, today announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2016.

Financial Summary for Full Year 2016

Total revenues for the full year 2016 were $25.33 million, an increase of 154% from $9.98 million in the year ended December 31, 2015; Total revenues generated for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 were approximately $7.13 million, an increase of 229% from $2.17 million in the same period in 2015.

Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2016 amounted to approximately 10.2%, compared to approximately 10.2% for the year ended December 31, 2015.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2016 amounted to approximately $20.72 million, compared to approximately $9.83 million for the year ended December 31, 2015.

The net loss attributable to Terra Tech for the year ended December 31, 2016 was approximately $26.92 million or ($0.07) per share compared to a loss of approximately $9.23 million or ($0.04) per share for the year ended December 31, 2015. The increase in net loss is primarily attributable to an increase in sales, general and administrative expenses, an increase in other income (expense), and an increase in the loss associated with the issuance of convertible debt and warrants during the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to the prior year.

The Company had $9.75 million in cash as of December 31, 2016.

Stockholders' equity for the year ended December 31, 2016 amounted to approximately $52.15 million, an increase of approximately $45.81 million compared to approximately $6.34 million as of December 31, 2015.

Short-term debt as of December 31, 2016 amounted to approximately $564,000, compared with approximately $917,000 as of December 31, 2015. Long term debt increased from zero to $1.35 million during 2016, due to additional borrowings used for working capital and capital expenditures.

"2016 was a watershed year for both Terra Tech and the U.S. cannabis industry," said Derek Peterson, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Tech. "We made significant progress establishing a strong retail presence in our key target markets by acquiring Blum, Oakland in California and opening of a total of four medical cannabis dispensaries in Nevada. This was also the first full year selling our proprietary IVXX-branded premium medical cannabis products, and we were pleased to see IVXX sales have ramped up throughout the year as our marketing campaign gained momentum and new IVXX-branded products were launched. IVXX products are now sold in 225 dispensaries across California and Nevada, compared with the 200 dispensaries that stocked IVXX at the end of 2015. These efforts contributed to revenues of $25 million, representing year-over-year growth of 154%, exceeding the financial guidance set at the start of the year.

"We reached these milestones at a time when the cannabis industry was undergoing a significant shift toward legalization, which resulted in more than half of the states in the U.S. now having comprehensive medical cannabis laws and eight states and the District of Columbia having legalized recreational cannabis in some form. The passing of recreational cannabis ballots in Nevada and California opened significant markets to us and we are confident that our 2016 progress has positioned Terra Tech as a market-leading cannabis company, paving the way for strong growth in the business in 2017 and beyond."

Mr. Peterson concluded, "Of note in 2016, we also expanded our Edible Garden produce lines of natural, USDA Certified Organic herbs and vegetables. This subsidiary continues to provide meaningful revenues and steady cash flow to the Company to support its growth. We look forward to continued, long-term, sustainable value creation for Terra Tech's shareholders, customers and employees."

Operational Highlights for Full Year 2016

Cannabis Segment Updates: The Company established a retail presence in the states of California and Nevada during 2016. In the fourth quarter 2016, the Company opened two Nevada-based medical cannabis dispensaries. This follows the purchase of one dispensary in Oakland, California and the opening of two dispensaries in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the first nine months of 2016. In the fourth quarter 2016, Terra Tech was granted a license to open a medical cannabis dispensary and production facility in San Leandro, California. This is expected to open in 2017. Terra Tech's wholly owned subsidiary, IVXX, launched two lines of pre-filled, IVXX-branded medical cannabis cartridges; the "Z35" cannabis oil cartridge line in April, 2016 and the "Z92" cartridges in June, 2016.

Edible Garden Updates: Increased number of Edible Garden retailers to 1,900 on December 31, 2016, from 1,800 on December 31, 2015. In the fourth quarter, Edible Garden added two contract farmers to its cooperative of local growers of fresh and local produce. This brings the Company's national contract farmer count to eight, compared with six at December 31, 2015. In the fourth quarter 2016, Edible Garden installed an additional acre of its hydroponic Dutch movable table system. This move toward automation is expected to lead to increased productivity and gross margins at Edible Garden in 2017. Edible Garden expanded its product line to include SUPERLEAF™, a nutritionally-enhanced lettuce variety developed in conjunction with Rutgers University, as well as potted living herbs and various vitamin and dietary supplement lines aimed at the healthy-living market. Edible Garden®, received the following certifications in 2016: USDA Certified Organic, The Non-GMO Project certification, the Kosher Certification. Edible Garden participated in the New York Produce Show and Conference in December, 2016.



2017 Guidance

Revenue guidance for the full year 2017 is $38-40 million. The predicted increase in year-over-year revenue is expected to be driven largely by sales from the Company's retail dispensaries in California and Nevada, as well as continued growth of the IVXX brand throughout the California and Nevada markets and increased sales at Edible Garden.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. ( OTCQX : TRTC) operates through multiple subsidiary businesses including: Blüm, IVXX Inc., Edible Garden, MediFarm LLC and GrowOp Technology. Blüm's retail medical cannabis facilities focus on providing the highest quality medical cannabis to patients who are looking for alternative treatments for their chronic medical conditions. Blüm offers a broad selection of medical cannabis products including; flowers, concentrates and edibles through its Oakland, CA and multiple Nevada locations. IVXX, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terra Tech that produces medical cannabis-extracted products for regulated medical cannabis dispensaries throughout California. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Edible Garden, cultivates a premier brand of local and sustainably grown hydroponic produce, sold through major grocery stores such as ShopRite, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Raley's, Meijer, Kroger, and others throughout New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Maryland, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and the Midwest. Terra Tech's MediFarm LLC subsidiaries are focused on medical cannabis cultivation and permitting businesses throughout Nevada. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary GrowOp Technology, specializes in controlled environment agricultural technologies.

TERRA TECH CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2016 2015 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 9,749,572 $ 418,082 Accounts Receivable, Net 747,792 741,844 Inventory 1,909,330 949,448 Prepaid Expenses 704,721 147,230 Total Current Assets 13,111,415 2,256,604 Property, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net 10,464,764 6,694,975 Intangible Assets, Net 23,627,098 118,932 Goodwill 28,921,260 - Deposits 54,193 94,528 TOTAL ASSETS $ 76,178,730 $ 9,165,039 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 2,417,400 $ 1,119,459 Derivative Liability 6,987,000 743,400 Short-Term Debt 564,324 917,363 Income Taxes Payable 615,830 - Contingent Consideration 12,085,859 - Total Current Liabilities 22,670,413 2,780,222 Long-Term Liabilities: Long-Term Debt 1,354,352 - Deferred Tax Liability, Net - 44,000 Total Long-Term Liabilities 1,354,352 44,000 Total Liabilities 24,024,765 2,824,222 COMMITMENT AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred Stock, Convertible Series A, Par Value $0.001: 100 Shares Authorized as of December 31, 2016 and 2015; 100 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of December 31, 2016; 100 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of December 31, 2015 - - Preferred Stock, Convertible Series B, Par Value $0.001: 49,999,900 Shares Authorized as of December 31, 2016; 24,999,900 Shares Authorized as of December 31, 2015; 36,825,953 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of December 31, 2016; 16,300,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of December 31, 2015 36,826 16,300 Common Stock, Par Value $0.001: 990,000,000 Shares Authorized as of December 31, 2016; 350,000,000 Shares Authorized as of December 31, 2015; 553,863,812 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of December 31, 2016; 303,023,744 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of December 31, 2015 553,864 303,024 Additional Paid-In Capital 124,915,182 51,843,071 Accumulated Deficit (72,870,999 ) (45,952,109 ) Total Terra Tech Corp. Stockholders' Equity 52,634,873 6,210,286 Non-Controlling Interest (480,908 ) 130,531 Total Stockholders' Equity 52,153,965 6,340,817 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 76,178,730 $ 9,165,039