Terra Tech Named to 2017 OTCQX Best 50

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Terra Tech Corp. ( OTCQX : TRTC) ("Terra Tech") or (the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, today announced it has been named to the 2017 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2017 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2016.

Derek Peterson, CEO of Terra Tech, stated, "We continue to work hard building out Terra Tech's operations and consolidating our position in the market as a leading provider of premium medical cannabis products. Last year we hit many corporate milestones, including establishing a strong retail presence in Nevada and California and increasing the brand recognition of our premium IVXX products among users of medical cannabis. We are pleased that these efforts have been recognized by the investment community and will continue to execute on our strategic plan throughout 2017 to drive value for shareholders."

For the complete 2017 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit http://web.otcmarkets.com/otcqx-best-50/.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. ( OTCQX : TRTC) operates through multiple subsidiary businesses including: Blüm, IVXX Inc., Edible Garden, MediFarm LLC and GrowOp Technology. Blüm's retail medical cannabis facilities focus on providing the highest quality medical cannabis to patients who are looking for alternative treatments for their chronic medical conditions. Blüm offers a broad selection of medical cannabis products including; flowers, concentrates and edibles through its Oakland, CA and multiple Nevada locations. IVXX, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terra Tech that produces medical cannabis-extracted products for regulated medical cannabis dispensaries throughout California. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Edible Garden, cultivates a premier brand of local and sustainably grown hydroponic produce, sold through major grocery stores such as ShopRite, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Raley's, Meijer, Kroger, and others throughout New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Maryland, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and the Midwest. Terra Tech's MediFarm LLC subsidiaries are focused on medical cannabis cultivation and permitting businesses throughout Nevada. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary GrowOp Technology, specializes in controlled environment agricultural technologies.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in Terra Tech Corp.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) our ability to integrate Black Oak Gallery, a California corporation ("Black Oak"), as well as vitamin and dietary supplement lines, into the Company's operations, (ii) product demand, market, and customer acceptance of the Company's products, (iii) the Company's ability to obtain financing to expand our operations, (iv) the Company's ability to attract qualified sales representatives, (v) competition, pricing and development difficulties, (vi) the Company's ability to conduct the business of IVXX, Inc., the contemplated businesses of MediFarm, LLC, MediFarm I, LLC, and MediFarm II, LLC, if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vii) the Company's ability to conduct operations if disease, insects, or mites affect Edible Garden Corp.'s produce, herbs, and floral products, and (viii) general industry and market conditions and growth rates and general economic conditions. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. Information on Terra Tech Corp.'s website does not constitute a part of this release.