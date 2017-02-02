TerraBioGen Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - TerraBioGen Technologies Inc., a developer of proprietary high-value agriculturally bioactive products, announces that it has closed a private placement.

The private placement is for 84,000 units at $5.00 per unit for proceeds of $420,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant exercisable at $6.00 per share for 5 years.

These funds will be used to further the company's research and development, and enhance commercialization efforts through innovative product development, cooperative field trials and ongoing collaboration with leading research institutes.

About TerraBioGen

TerraBioGen Technologies Inc. is a developer of innovative, proprietary, high-value, environmentally sustainable bioproducts and biostimulants that improve crop health and yields, and increase abiotic and biotic stress tolerance in agricultural and horticultural crops. The Company is committed to research and development to continue to improve the effectiveness of its technologies, the quality of its products, and the creation of new product lines. Further, the Company is taking steps to secure intellectual property rights to these bioproducts and to formulate them in order to fully commercialize their potential.

