Terraco Gold Adds Paul Zink as Consultant and Advisor

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 3, 2017) - Terraco Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:TEN) ("Terraco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Zink has joined Terraco in a consulting and advisory capacity.

Mr. Zink is a mining industry professional with more than 35 years of experience in finance and the extractive industries. He has particular expertise in mineral royalties, project financing, financial analysis, business development and strategic planning. Within his career, Mr. Zink has held several senior positions specific to the royalty sector including President of International Royalty Corporation ("IRC") until the successful sale of IRC to Royal Gold, Inc. in February 2010. As a member of the IRC team, Mr. Zink focused on strategic company development, financial engineering and market communication/investor road shows. Mr. Zink was also President of Eurasian Capital (2010 to 2013), the royalty and merchant banking division of Eurasian Minerals Inc. where his focus was on building a portfolio of revenue-generating royalties. Mr. Zink has also held other senior positions or directorships at Rare Elements Resources Ltd., Atna Resources Ltd. and Americas Bullion Royalty Corp. He began his career following the mining and metals industries during a 17-year tenure on Wall Street with J.P. Morgan & Co., Incorporated, where he performed industry research and merger and acquisition analysis on mineral companies, banking and project finance advisory work for European mining companies, and sell-side equity research on U.S. mining stocks.

Mr. Zink graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Lehigh University with a bachelor's degree in Economics and International Relations.

"I have known Paul for several years and fully appreciate his high level of professionalism and character combined with his mining industry expertise and royalty sector success. He is a welcomed addition to the Terraco team and I look forward to working with him," stated Todd Hilditch, CEO of Terraco Gold Corp.

The Company has granted 250,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Zink pursuant to its Stock Option Plan with certain vesting provisions. These options will be exercisable at a price of CAN$0.13 per share and will expire on December 29, 2021. The grant of the incentive stock options is subject to regulatory approval.

About Terraco

Terraco is a junior mining company with a gold royalty and asset portfolio, currently focused largely on or around Spring Valley.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TEN". Please visit the Company's website at www.terracogold.com for additional information.